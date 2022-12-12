News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
IE's Hill Teen Center Is Now a Realty
By: Dameron Communications
The ROGO Foundation, in partnership with Sandals Church, led the effort and will build and operate the teen center on the Sandals Church property in San Bernardino. Groundbreaking is scheduled for January 2023.
"We are very excited about what this money will mean for our community," said Scot Camden, Advancement Director for the ROGO Foundation. "Our community banded together to make The Hill Teen Center dream, a reality. This center tells our teenagers that they matter to us and we will do everything in our power to help them lead healthy and happy lives."
The Hill Teen Center is a 10,000-square-
The project is estimated to cost $1.3 million to complete, and the money raised lets much of the work begin, as the organization continues to fundraise the remaining $510,000.
"The Hill Teen Center is very much aligned with my own vision for the broader community," said Ken Ramirez, former Chairman of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, and contributor to the project. "It provides a road map to make a difference in the lives of our young adults."
Ramirez, an active member of the Inland Empire for many years, mobilized his network to get the word out about The Hill Teen Center and the Giving Tuesday crowdfunding campaign.
"My own childhood motivated me to want to bring hope to teenagers struggling with adverse conditions,"
"One in ten youths in the City of San Bernardino is homeless. In the 2019/20 school year, 30,270 San Bernardino County K-12 students were identified as homeless or lacking secure housing. The problem is getting worse as this is a 6.6 percent increase from the previous year," said Pastor Chris Reinhard of the San Bernardino Sandals Church.
"These factors, along with alcoholism and drug addiction, have left too many students and their families hopeless, with little belief that their lives will have any meaningful change. This teen center will start to change that," said Pastor Reinhard.
"And after all, that's really what it's all about—delivering a beacon of hope," said Ramirez, "helping to show that life has a lot to offer, but sometimes we need to be shown what's possible."
The Hill Teen Center is located at Sandals Church in San Bernardino at 3701 N Sierra Way and is named after the late educator and community leader Dr. Margaret Hill. Watch a short video on the project: https://youtu.be/
For more information about The Hill Teen Center, go to TheHillTC.com (https://rogofoundation.com/
Contact
Carl M,. Dameron
***@dameroncommuncations.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse