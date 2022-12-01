News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Future of Food Events Launches Inaugural Plant-Based Protein Manufacturing Summit, April 12 & 13
Planted, Juicy Marbles, La Vie, Wicked Kitchen and others join the speaker line-up at the inaugural gathering of industry experts discussing the future of scaling production to create a flexible and efficient supply chain for plant-based products
By: Future of Food, Global Event Series
This summit will bring together leading businesses in the plant-based food and beverage industry with co-manufactures and innovative equipment and solution providers to explore key challenges and opportunities in effectively scaling up plant-based production and manufacturing.
"Whether you're an established brand with a product in the market and are looking to scale up your production or are a start-up looking to launch into the growing plant-based space, this event will equip you with the information and partnerships needed to succeed." says Stephanie Jaczniakowska-
Confirmed speakers include representatives from Planted, Juicy Marbles, Willicroft, La Vie, Wicked Kitchen, NOVAMEAT, Naturli and Rival Foods. They will share their insights into how to effectively scale up your plant-based protein supply chain from ingredients to end products.
"The alternative protein space is coming to terms with the reality of what is needed to build self-sustaining businesses, where the integration into food supply chains and the industrial footprint requirements therein become crucial survival challenges. Interestingly enough the plant-based protein industry has already survived similar phases in the past and that wisdom is still among us. This summit is a great opportunity to share and discover and I am looking forward to participating in it." says Miguel Angelo De Facci de Oliveira, Chief Operating Officer at NOVAMEAT.
Benefits of attending include:
Registration opens December 6th 2022. Guaranteed early-bird prices are available until January 20th at https://hubs.ly/
About Future of Food Events:
The Future of Food Series aims to accelerate innovation in the Food & Beverage industry by providing actionable insights and bringing together all key players along the innovation path from concept to commercialization.
To support a global food system transformation and digitization, and to advance the development & adoption of innovative ingredients & technologies, we are launching The Future of Food Series, a portfolio of global B2B conferences and events connecting C level industry leaders.
Contact
Jess Bing
***@futureoffoodevents.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse