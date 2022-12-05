News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Remembering ROCK FIESTA® The Greatest Latino Rock Line Up in history!
Memorialize The Mystical Magical ROCK FIESTA Weekend With High Quality Concert Tees and Super Soft Hoodies
Rock Fiesta presented the crème de la crème of internationally renowned recording artists descended on Desert Gardens Showgrounds in Quartzsite, Arizona for an unforgettable weekend.
Now you can relive the mystical concert experience by purchasing a Rock Fiesta concert shirt or hoodie, now available at www.rockfiesta.com, just in time for Christmas.
Get your Rock Fiesta shirts featuring: El Tri, Caifanes, Café Tacvba, Maldita Vecindad Y Los Hijos del Quinto Patio, Molotov, Kinky, Panteon Rococo, Ozomatli, Los Amigos Invisibles, Division Minuscula, Nortec Collective Presentes: Bostich + Fussible, Silverio, Finde, Siddhartha, Mexican Dubwiser, S7N, Palenke Soutribe and Metalachi.
T-shirts are hi-quality silkscreen printed premium Fruit of the Loom, 5 oz., pre-shrunk 100% cotton, high-density fabric, seamless ribbed collar with logo on front, bands on back. White printing, available in black only.
$25 FAST/ FREE SHIPPING TO U.S. ONLY
Hoodies are made of super soft 50% polyester/25%
$30 FAST/ FREE SHIPPING TO U.S. ONLY
Less than a two hour drive west of Phoenix with a site capacity of 75,000, set at the foot of mystical "Q Mountain," the 118 acre Desert Gardens Showgrounds was transformed into a world class festival site with large scale excavation and construction building a perfect 15 acre concert area. 47.4 tons of production materials were moved to build one huge double Main Stage with 770,000 watts of crown power inside of a state-of-the-
Event organizer Hal Davidson looks back with pride on Rock Fiesta …"My desire was to do something great to bring the Latino rockers together in one place at one time to celebrate life. There was magic on that land that weekend and I'm glad to in some small way rekindle that magic by making these concert shirts and hoodies available again, and this time to an even wider audience."
Rock Fiesta's Facebook page has earned over 19,000 Likes (in 44 countries) and the number continues to grow with many requests for a Rock Fiesta return.
Shirts and hoodies are available at www.rockfiesta.com
See what else Rock Fiesta promoter Hal Davidson and 'The Festival Factory' have planned by visiting www.festivalfactory.net (https://www.prlog.org/
Contact
Mariluz Gonzalez
***@vesperpublicrelations.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Dec 05, 2022