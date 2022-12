Remembering ROCK FIESTA® The Greatest Latino Rock Line Up in history!

Memorialize The Mystical Magical ROCK FIESTA Weekend With High Quality Concert Tees and Super Soft Hoodies

Six years ago (March 18 & 19, 2016) the explosive 3 day camping and 2 day non-stop Alt Latino/Bilingual/Rock En Español music festival, Rock Fiesta, brought a spectacular experience beyond the music, to Arizona's Sonora desert.Rock Fiesta presented the crème de la crème of internationally renowned recording artists descended on Desert Gardens Showgrounds in Quartzsite, Arizona for an unforgettable weekend.Now you can relive the mystical concert experience by purchasing a Rock Fiesta concert shirt or hoodie, now available at www.rockfiesta.com, just in time for Christmas.Get your Rock Fiesta shirts featuring: El Tri, Caifanes, Café Tacvba, Maldita Vecindad Y Los Hijos del Quinto Patio, Molotov, Kinky, Panteon Rococo, Ozomatli, Los Amigos Invisibles, Division Minuscula, Nortec Collective Presentes: Bostich + Fussible, Silverio, Finde, Siddhartha, Mexican Dubwiser, S7N, Palenke Soutribe and Metalachi.T-shirts are hi-quality silkscreen printed premium Fruit of the Loom, 5 oz., pre-shrunk 100% cotton, high-density fabric, seamless ribbed collar with logo on front, bands on back. White printing, available in black only.$25 FAST/ FREE SHIPPING TO U.S. ONLYHoodies are made of super soft 50% polyester/25%cotton/25% rayon with hood, no pocket- LOGO on front only. Available in light gray, dark gray, or black. Made in Mexico.$30 FAST/ FREE SHIPPING TO U.S. ONLYLess than a two hour drive west of Phoenix with a site capacity of 75,000, set at the foot of mystical "Q Mountain," the 118 acre Desert Gardens Showgrounds was transformed into a world class festival site with large scale excavation and construction building a perfect 15 acre concert area. 47.4 tons of production materials were moved to build one huge double Main Stage with 770,000 watts of crown power inside of a state-of-the-art sound and lights array plus 2 LED-sound relay towers. In addition to hosting a weekend of great music, Rock Fiesta welcomed concert goers with on-site camping, a VIP lounge, beer garden, late night dance tents, cantina with 70' bar, water slide, food vendors, shade tents and top notch first aid stations.Event organizer Hal Davidson looks back with pride on Rock FiestaRock Fiesta's Facebook page has earned over 19,000 Likes (in 44 countries) and the number continues to grow with many requests for a Rock Fiesta return.