SPECTRAFORCE® Included on SIA's "Largest Life Sciences Staffing Firms in the US" 2022 List
By: Alison Webster
"Largest Life Sciences Staffing Firms in the US" is an annual list created and updated by SIA. This year, the report ranks 27 staffing companies that generated $25 million or more in US life sciences staffing revenue last year. In total, the companies on this list, generated $3.1 billion in US life sciences staffing revenue, accounting for 88% of the market share.
For the purposes of this list, SIA defines "life sciences" staffing as the furnishing of temporary workers in life sciences roles, which include clinical research associates, scientists, and lab technicians in industries such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medtech, chemical, environmental, and food & beverage manufacturing. This revenue includes that generated by providing clients with temporary workers, and also is generated through direct hires and permanent placements and retained search. It does not include any revenue generated by services for which billing is based on deliverables;
In addition to its spot on this report, SPECTRAFORCE® has a thorough history of winning awards and mentions from SIA. Other SIA awards won by SPECTRAFORCE® include the 2022 Largest Staffing Firms in the US, 2022 Annual Diversity-Owned Staffing Firms List and Fastest Growing US Staffing Firms from 2011-2018 and in 2020, and Top Diversity Staffing Firms in 2012.
About SPECTRAFORCE®
Established in 2004, SPECTRAFORCE® is one of the fastest-growing global staffing companies servicing over 120 mid-to-large-
About SIA
SIA is the Global Advisor on Staffing and Workforce Solutions
Elevating the Workforce Solutions Ecosystem
Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.
Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences, and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.
Contact
Alison Webster, Marketing Manager
***@spectraforce.com
