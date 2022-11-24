News By Tag
* Opc
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Ocean Partnership for Children unveils refreshed brand identity
The Ocean County-based nonprofit provides care management services for Ocean County youth up to 21 years old with complex mental health, substance use, intellectual, and developmental needs and their families.
This year, as part of its strategic plan, OPC wants to break free from that reference and become a household name.
"We want everyone in Ocean County to know who we are and what we do," said Mary Jo Buchanan, Executive Director of OPC. "A pivotal part of that effort is refreshing our look and our brand."
OPC, founded in 2005, is Ocean County's Care Management Organization (CMO). The nonprofit provides care management services for Ocean County youth up to 21 years old with complex mental health, substance use, intellectual, and developmental needs and their families. OPC strives to keep children and adolescents at home, in school, and in the community by connecting them to community resources that meet their unique needs. The nonprofit accomplishes this by linking youth and families to all the resources and supports they need, and they currently have over 80 care managers that work within the organization and throughout the community.
The first step in refreshing OPC's brand identity is unveiling its newly updated logo.
"Our beautiful new logo keeps many of the elements that we treasure, from our tag line to our waves and color palette," said Buchanan. "However, it also offers a newer, crisper look that incorporates our website URL, as well as the date we were founded – a true testament to our legacy and our future."
"We look forward to using our new brand to tell everyone in Ocean County about the ways OPC has changed lives and impacted families," said Buchanan.
In addition to its updated logo, OPC has also released a statement regarding diversity, equity and inclusion.
"They are more than just words for us," according to OPC. "They are the definitive principles that guide how we serve youth and families, cultivate community relationships, and create an agency where everyone, regardless of gender, race, gender identity, ethnicity, religion, national origin, age, sexual orientation, education, disability, citizenship, veteran status, or other dimension of diversity, feels welcomed, valued and respected."
About Ocean Partnership for Children Inc.
Founded in 2005, Ocean Partnership for Children (OPC) is Ocean County's Care Management Organization (CMO). Its mission is to enhance the well-being of youth and their families through natural and community supports. OPC provides care management services for Ocean County youth up to the age of 21 years who have mental health, substance use, intellectual and developmental challenges. OPC strives to keep children and adolescents at home, in school, and in the community by connecting them to resources that meet their unique needs and help them achieve their goals.
Ocean Partnership for Children is a non-profit organization available at no cost to all youth and families in Ocean County who meet the eligibility criteria of the New Jersey Children's System of Care. To learn more, visit www.oceanpartnership.org or https://www.oceanresourcenet.org.
Media Contact
Laura Crossan
***@design446.com
732-292-2400
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse