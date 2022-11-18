 
Gley Lancer Coming to North America and Europe in Limited Edition Collector's Cartridge

Retro-Bit Publishing's Pre-Order Campaign Will Coincide with the Game's 30th Anniversary
By:
 
 
Gley Lancer Collage
Gley Lancer Collage
POMONA, Calif. - Nov. 22, 2022 - PRLog -- Retro-Bit® Publishing (https://retro-bit.com/retro-bit-publishing/) announced today that thirty years after first blasting off in Japan, they will bring Gley Lancer (https://retro-bit.com/gley-lancer) to North America and Europe for the first time in a limited-edition collectors cartridge. Pre-orders will go on sale starting November 22nd and run through December 27, priced at $54.99 in North America and €69.99 in Europe.

Released in 1992 by famed developer Masaya, Gley Lancer is a cinematic shoot 'em up that tells the story of Lucia, a 16-year-old fighter pilot who is forced into action after her father, a high-ranking commander in the Federation Navy, is captured by an unknown alien race. Using the highly customizable prototype fighter CSH-01-XA Gley Lancer, Lucia fights through eleven challenging stages that defy conventions by featuring both horizontal and vertical paths, along with memorable boss fights and a gripping story told through numerous cut-scenes. At the time, critics raved about the detailed pixel graphics, fast-paced action, and highly customizable Gley Lancer ship.

Previously physically unavailable in North America and Europe, this limited-edition release will be the first time ever to have all text from the cutscenes fully translated on a Ruby Nova cartridge for Sega Genesis®, Mega Drive, and compatible systems. The collector's package will also come with an embellished slipcover, full-color instruction manual, individually-numbered certificate of authenticity, and a reversible box inlay sleeve, complete with alternate artwork.

"Gley Lancer is one of Japan's greatest hidden gems, and it's about time the rest of the world has a chance to discover this shoot 'em up classic on a physical cartridge," explains Richard Igros, Director of Marketing at Retro-Bit Publishing. "From the gorgeous pixel graphics to the catchy 16-bit soundtrack to the smooth gameplay, we're excited to bring one of developer Masaya's best games to consoles across North America and Europe for the first time."

Gley Lancer is the latest in Retro-Bit Publishing's growing line of limited-edition collectors cartridges. Over the last few months, the company has released versions of Battletoads & Double Dragon on both the 8-bit (https://retro-bit.com/btdd/) and 16-bit (https://retro-bit.com/btdd-snes/) consoles, as well as the critically-acclaimed shoot 'em up Gaiares (https://retro-bit.com/gaiares/) on Genesis. This year also saw Retro-Bit Publishing release their first Game Boy title – Avenging Spirit (https://retro-bit.com/avenging-spirit/). Pre-orders for their Valis collection (https://retro-bit.com/valis-collection/) for the Genesis are available until November 27th.

Pre-orders for Gley Lancer on Genesis/Mega Drive  will run through December 27, visit the Retro-Bit website (https://retro-bit.com/gley-lancer) for all participating retailers. North American pre-orders can be placed through Limited Run Games and Castlemania Games, while European pre-orders will be available at Spel & Sant, DragonBox Shop, and more. Battletoads & Double Dragon pre-orders are $54.99 in North America and /€69,99 in Europe.

A portion of the proceeds generated by Retro-Bit's Valis Collection re-release will be donated to the Video Game History Foundation (https://gamehistory.org/), a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving, celebrating, and teaching the history of video games.

More information can be found at: https://retro-bit.com/gley-lancer

Press Kit can be found HERE (https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/oevnj7a2ke4ojt11k7136/h?dl=0&rlkey=pwkivzmbaakw6789vsf1wu2n3)

