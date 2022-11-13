News By Tag
Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring Marguerite Germain, MD
Dr. Germain discusses confluent and reticulated papillomatosis, an uncommon skin disorder that mostly occurs in teens and young adults
According to Dr. Germain, CARP is an uncommon disorder of the skin that presents as plaques, papules, and patches that centrally coalesce and peripherally appear netlike. To view the Journey with the Experts video featuring Dr. Germain, please visit https://vimeo.com/
About Journey with the Experts
Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.
The information, including, without limitation, topics, presentations, discussions, content, descriptions or any other material contained herein is for informational purposes only. None of the material herein is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified HCP with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new healthcare regimen. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay seeking it because of something you have heard, observed, or inferred herein. Any reliance is strictly prohibited.
About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM)
About Marguerite Germain, MD
Dr. Germain is a board-certified dermatologist and provides exceptional service in clinical and cosmetic dermatology for patients from all over South Carolina. She graduated from Sweet Briar College in Virginia with a major in Italian studies and a minor in science, art, language, and music, and worked for the UN Food and Agricultural Organization in Italy for a year. Upon her return to the United States, Dr. Germain enrolled at the University of Maryland to continue her study of the sciences, and then attended the University of Maryland School of Medicine, receiving a Navy Medical Scholarship. For additional information about Dr. Germain, please visit https://germaindermatology.com/
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words "we", "us" and "our" may refer to Journey Medical. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. The words "anticipate,"
Media Contact
Jaclyn Jaffe
Journey Medical Corporation
***@jmcderm.com
(781) 652-4500
