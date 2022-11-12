 
Thyroid expert Dr. Amie Hornaman shares wellness advice in preparation for KetoCon 2023

A timely and crucial reminder to focus on self-care, and healthy routines as the holidays approach
By:
 
AUSTIN, Texas - Nov. 16, 2022 - PRLog -- During the Holidays, it's easy to lose track of diets and healthy habits.  January arrives with good intentions and New Year's fitness resolutions, but they inevitably fail for one reason or another. Nothing seems to work, and the weight gained during the past months becomes impossible to lose. But don't fret because hope springs eternal and that's why spring is the perfect time to make healthy changes. It is the best time to begin anew, to reconnect and re-focus our efforts on self-care, on developing healthy routines and gaining deeper insight to the challenging journey that is weight loss and a healthier lifestyle.

From April 21 to 23, 2023, the Palmer Event Center in Austin will welcome visitors from all over the world to share their knowledge and experiences in living the ketogenic lifestyle, biohacking, and optimizing their health. Trusted health professional and thyroid expert, Dr. Amy Hornaman will be back on the KetoCon stage to reveal how the thyroid works while following a ketogenic diet.

"Having Dr. Hornaman on stage is an honor for KetoCon as she has become the authority on the thyroid and how it affects your weight loss journey", said Robin Switzer owner and CEO of Q1 Productions the company that owns KetoCon.

Dr. Amie Hornaman is the founder of the Institute for Thyroid and Hormone Optimization and has advice for those who are seriously thinking of getting their healthier lifestyle back on track: "You can use keto to heal your Hashimoto (an autoimmune disorder involving chronic inflammation of the thyroid), as long as you use high quality ingredients in your meals", as she explained during the 2022 KetoCon conference.

After her own experience with insufferable symptoms, misdiagnoses and improper treatment, Dr. Hornaman set out to help others who were going through the same medical roller coaster of pain and anxiety. Having the opportunity to engage with Dr. Hornaman during KetoCon is a once in a lifetime experience.

KetoCon offers endless opportunities to meet and greet influencers, get expert advice, immerse in a world of healthy lifestyle alternatives, seek new business opportunities and mingle with the biggest names in the keto world.

KetoCon ticket information can be found at www.ketocon.org.

About KetoCon

KetoCon is a conference series owned and organized by the Florida based Q1 Productions, LLC, focused on the science and stories of the benefits of ketosis, presenting qualified vendors and amazing wellness-centric events designed to empower and optimize the keto lifestyle. Since 2017 the convention has been growing with more speakers and vendors, now arriving in 2023 to its 6th edition.

To become a vendor, speaker, sponsor, or buy tickets in advance, visit www.ketocon.org or email help@ketocon.org.

