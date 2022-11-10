News By Tag
L-Tron heads to the "National Conference on Active School Threats" promoting school safety
By: L-Tron
The conference will take place at the Hilton Phoenix Resort and is geared toward law enforcement, first responders, campus security officers, administrators from schools and universities, emergency management experts, and mental health professionals. According to the conference website, the goal of the event is to enable stakeholders to "develop effective action plans that are unique to their own communities…
L-Tron's OSCR360 is an emergency preparedness tool that comprehensively captures and stores detailed 360-degree images of school campuses, inside and out. Within each image, OSCR's software organizes critical data, such as entryways, exits and emergency equipment, and clearly presents each visual detail in a walkthrough-
In addition to OSCR360's emergency preparedness features, OSCR360 is used by agencies nationwide to investigate and prosecute major and minor crimes (https://www.L-
To discover more about the conference and to register, visit: https://schoolsafety911.org/
About L-Tron
For two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. We are a proud New York State business. L-Tron is honored to "Back the Blue" in all 50 states nationwide, through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. Your feedback matters to us, because "Your Success is Our Purpose."
L-Tron
info@l-tron.com
