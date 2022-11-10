News By Tag
Family Ties Inspired Candle Light Cove EOO Will Jones
Focus on Residents, Team Members are Top Priorities at Senior Living Community
By: IntegraCare
"Throughout my life, I've watched and admired my mom as she spent a majority of her career as a nurse who cared for seniors," said Jones, 28. "I watched her love and passion for seniors. I practically grew up in that type of environment."
"This passion and dedication to seniors was passed down to me from my mom," he said. "Two of my sisters also work in senior living. There is something to be said about having the privilege to play such a special role in our senior residents' lives."
A native of Cambridge, Maryland, just a short drive from Candle Light Cove in Easton, Jones began his career in senior living five years ago. He rose to a prominent administrative role in his first job in the field. "But I realized my goal was to work directly with the seniors in a community setting," Jones said.
Two years ago, he joined the team at IntegraCare, which operates senior living communities in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Jones held an administrative role at IntegraCare's Queenstown Landing community in Maryland before moving into his current role as EOO at Candle Light Cove.
"My top two goals at Candle Light Cove focus on our residents and team members," Jones said. "I plan to play a role in creating and providing our residents with a cheerful and engaging environment. I want families and visitors to feel the joy when they walk in the door."
"That joy often starts with our team members," Jones continued. "I will be their biggest supporter and mentor in their professional growth. They need to know that we care. When they feel that, they feel empowered. Our residents will not only benefit from the positive environment our team members create, but also the excellent care they provide."
Jones' philosophy mirrors' IntegraCare's 3-Dimensional Focus -- a mission to improve the quality of life for IntegraCare's team members, residents and their families.
"IntegraCare's 3-Dimensional Focus is the best company philosophy I have seen in my career," Jones said. "If we provide an environment of respect, dignity, and personal development to our team members, it is then easy to say that they will then provide that same safe caring environment for our residents.
"By providing this care and home like environment for our residents we offer our friends and family a peace of mind," he said. "It truly does not get any better than that."
Jones said he appreciates the opportunity to work with an experienced and caring team at Candle Light Cove.
"There are more than a handful of team members that have been with us for over 10 years, and some of those are pushing 20 years here," Jones said. "Even better, they are just as dedicated to our residents and their families as they were when they were on their first day. This team works together and have one common goal, the health, safety, and happiness of our residents."
This spring, Candle Light Cove received recognition as a U.S. News & World Report Best of Assisted Living community. Another more recent honor had Candle Light Cove Dining Experience Director Ian Ferguson earning IntegraCare's Change Leadership Award.
"This award recognizes outstanding leaders in IntegraCare communities,"
