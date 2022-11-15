Popular YouTube Reality Web Series "G-Status: ATL Hustle '' Signs Major Distribution Deal

Popular YouTube Reality Web Series "G-Status: ATL Hustle '' is the First Black LGBTQIA+ Reality Based Project to Receive Major Distribution Deal to Aire on Tubi.

G-Status: ATL Hustle Season 3 REDEMPTION

-- Homestead Entertainment, a global distribution company with offices in Los Angeles and New York, has acquired all three seasons of hit LGBTQIA+ Youtube Web Reality Show G-Status: ATL Hustle from OMS TV+ Network created by International Fashion Designer and Film Producer KL Allen.Bar TV and Relentless Media are partners with Homestead Entertainment who discovered the show.G-Status: ATL Hustle Season 1 premiered on Youtube in June of 2018, becoming a popular series garnering thousands of followers and over several million combined views. Through a series of promotions on Youtube and social media, G-Status: ATL Hustle garnered the attention of Homestead Entertainment, who offered the series a lucrative paid Distribution Licensing Agreement for all three seasons to air exclusively on Tubi.G-Status: ATL Hustle follows the lives of several entertainers in the Atlanta LGBTQIA+ community as they are shown working on accomplishing their dreams of making a major impact in the entertainment industry, while shining a spotlight on their professional and personal lives.Tubi is the largest American free streaming service with over-the-top content that is ad supported and owned by Fox Corporation. Tubi has 51 million monthly active users, featuring award winning movies and TV series from studios such as Paramount, Lionsgate, MGM, and more. It marks the first time that this series will air on a major streaming platform since their premiere on Youtube and will be the first ever Black LGBTQIA+ Reality Based Reality Project to aire on the streaming service.Homestead Entertainment leverages their diverse background to help filmmakers succeed. They use decades of combined experience in all aspects of media and entertainment and tech industry to help finance, create and promote filmmakers' work. Having relationships with the largest distribution channels for television and film, they make it possible for filmmakers who have historically lacked access to filmmaking opportunities to have access and support to create and deliver their stories to the world. Homestead Entertainment partners include Glass Slipper Pictures, Dame Dash Studios, Black Waterhorse, Fli TV, Uptown and Black Indie Films."From day one, my goal was to showcase G-Status: ATL Hustle to the masses with a goal to make the show mainstream; eventually getting it picked up by a major network. The goal has always been to highlight talented individuals from the LGBTQIA+ Community to create a space to showcase their creative talent. There aren't any mainstream reality shows from this community, so I set out to make history as a pioneer to do so. This is a win for not only the brand, but for the community as well" says KL Allen.