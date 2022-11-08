News By Tag
Curator24 Named to Inc.'s Inaugural Power Partner Awards
Roundup highlights B2B partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth
By: Curator24
All 252 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support companies across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing businesses to focus on their core missions.
"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that companies rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business media.
"It is a great honor to be recognized as an Inc. Power Partner in Marketing and Advertising,"
At Curator24, our company vision is to transform the agency experience and deliver extraordinary marketing and advertising solutions while inspiring kindness beyond the workplace. Curator24 was launched from identifying inefficiencies in traditional marketing agency business models. The Curator24 approach redefines the agency experience by putting the client at the center, streamlining the operational process, and curating a focused and seasoned team to deliver high-caliber brand and marketing solutions.
Dedicated to client satisfaction, Curator24 invests in client partnerships, uncovers needs and challenges, and delivers results oriented solutions. We deliver exceptional work on time and within budget, every time.
Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.
To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/
The November 2022 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/
About Inc. Business Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Curator24
Curator24 is a women-owned, award-winning marketing agency that delivers innovative, results-oriented solutions. At Curator24, we have redefined the agency experience by putting clients at the center and creating a company culture that drives excellence in performance and client satisfaction. We are the unagency. www.Curator24.com
Contact
Contact:
Dana Haskins
EVP Operations
***@curator24.com
