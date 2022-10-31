No Trick, Only Treat, As 'Silent Night in Algona' Releases Theatrical Trailer

LANSING, Mich. - Oct. 31, 2022 - PRLog -- Collective Development Inc. (CDI) is hard at work finishing their latest film, Silent Night in Algona. The Anthony Hornus, (Man's Best Friend) directed film showcases actual events in a German PW camp in Algona, Iowa in 1944. From a script by DJ Perry, the film follows the perspectives of the German PW's, the US guards, and the townsfolk with a special focus on the Tietz family. The film was shot in Iowa last November and will premiere first in Algona, Iowa at the Fridley Theatre on Dec 9th, 2022. Following the cast and crew premiere, the film will play daily for the public for at least two weeks. Some companies are already talking about purchasing blocks of tickets so their employees can enjoy this rich piece of history. The film will have a premiere in Owosso, Michigan, the home state of CDI and the film's director - date TBD. The film is currently in negotiations to play several theatre chains around the country plus a few event showings going into 2023. The film will release second half of 2023 to home video, steaming, broadcast and DVD. Audiences as of noon today can enjoy the release of the official theatrical trailer!