Empowering Growth Coach Helps Recovered Addicts & Others Overcome Destructive Behaviors

-- Empowering Growth Coach Rachel West started her business in a somewhat unconventional way. After studying neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) to improve her communications skills, she discovered that she could also use the modalities to help people overcome addictions and mental health issues."Many of my family members suffer with alcohol and drug addiction, mental health problems and other destructive behaviors," Rachel said. "My passion is coaching people who are really stuck and struggling. The business that I have developed allows me to help them change how they store the emotions within their body which in turn, improves their emotional state.""Together, we explore their triggers and negative thought patterns and create something new and better."Much of Rachel's work focuses on helping her clients overcome negative self-talk."People get stuck in their stories and internal self-talk," she said. "That negative self-talk eventually becomes their reality. We work together to change their perceptions. They can release their limiting beliefs. Their lives improve because they are more self-aware. The shift in mindset causes them to think and act differently.""They become more aware of the things they are telling themselves on a daily basis."Rachel goes far beyond putting a superficial band aid on the traumatic issues that her clients face."My technique is unique because I help them get to the root of the problem," she said. "Its deep emotional work. We peel the layers of the onion away and create new habits of thought. The change that we achieve is dependent on their willingness to do the work.""I help people to see the good in themselves."Rachel credits her high level of empathy as a driving force for the success of her business."I have a lot of empathy for those who are struggling with addiction and trauma," she said. "I see the good in people despite how they might have behaved in the past. Everyone deserves a chance to change.""People who work with me can sense that I am on their side."In addition to working with clients who have completed addiction and mental health programs, Rachel also provides coaching services for first responders, military veterans, and others."My work with clients is focused on helping them stay accountable to their goals and new behavior patterns to prevent a falling back into old ways," she said. "They start to learn how to respond rather than react to things. I help them reframe their experiences and increase their awareness of potential emotional triggers."Rachel offers coaching programs that can fit any budget. She highly recommends her yearlong program because it can take a few months for her clients to start to see change in themselves."I work with clients where they are," she said. "I can also assist their family members."For more information about Rachel West's coaching services, please visit Home - Empowering Growth (empoweringgrowthcoach.com)