Bravo's Below Deck Captain Sandy Yawn and Her Partner, Gospel Artist Leah Rae Launch Podcast
Superyacht captain on Bravo TV's Below Deck Mediterranean and Her Partner, International Gospel Recording Artist and Business Entrepreneur Leah Rae, aim to capture audiences by discussing navigating life's ups and downs on their new podcast.
By: Costantini Productions
Costantini Productions CEO Simona Costantini, Captain Sandy and Leah Rae connected through a mutual friend and "meeting them both was a breath of fresh air," says Costantini. "I knew instantly that bringing The Captain Sandy and Leah Rae Show to life would be an adventure of creativity and collaboration. I am thrilled that the world gets to see both Sandy and Leah together in their everyday lives."
The Captain Sandy and Leah Rae Show aims to shed light and change the narrative on what it really means to be authentic and live on purpose. Each week, the hosts will feature a special guest or share their own personal stories about hardship and how they made it through the other side. The show's intention is to help listeners navigate life when it gets flipped upside down and how to find the joy and grace in those hard moments, living life authentically, and always doing the next right thing. Confirmed guests of the show include Chef Ben Robinson and Braunwyn Windham.
Captain Sandy has been featured in Vanity Fair, People Magazine, The Huffington Post, and the Steve Harvey Show. She is the beloved captain of Below Deck Mediterranean, and as seen on the show, leads her crew with authenticity and no-nonsense. On this podcast, we get to see Captain Sandy as a powerful leader behind the scenes, and get a glimpse into her life with Leah Rae.
"This show is a true reflection of my passion for helping others. I can't wait to share our guests, our experiences and ultimately inspire our listeners. I want everyone who tunes in to know we have their back in this world, and there's always the opportunity to do the next right thing." - Captain Sandy Yawn
Co-Host Leah Rae is aiming to help change the conversation around inclusivity, authenticity, and doing the hard things, especially when they seem impossible and unimaginable.
"In this show, all conversations and topics are on the table. We want to give our listeners the dose of hope and encouragement they may be looking for, as well as share this new part of our lives with them. Being able to relate to one another is the only way we move forward in life, with grace, together." - Leah Rae
About Captain Sandy
Captain Sandy is a leader, hero, international speaker and businesswoman, whose exceptional leadership style has helped her to break through every obstacle in her path – from the glass ceilings and near-fatal accidents on land to pirates and fires at sea!
As a renowned superyacht captain with over 30 years of international maritime experience, Yawn's integrity and courage have earned her an outstanding reputation as an elite class of captain, and recognition from the International Superyacht Society, who bestowed upon her the prestigious Distinguished Crew Award for her bravery in the midst of a catastrophic fire and pirate threat that occurred in 2006 off the coast of Yemen.
Tapping into her signature conviction and affinity for adventure, Yawn charted a brand new course in 2015 when she became a series lead on Bravo's hit series Below Deck Mediterranean.
Captain Sandy's debut book, Be the Calm or Be the Storm, is set to be released in January 2023.
About Leah Rae
Leah Rae is an International Gospel Recording Artist, and the owner of https://hydralounge.com/
Leah has appeared as a guest artist on countless television networks such as NBC and FOX, Multiple Radio shows, podcasts, and the 6 Chix Country Show in Canada.
More information about Leah can be found at https://Leahraemusic.com.
About Costantini Productions
Launched in 2019 by Simona Costantini, podcast producer and CEO, Costantini Productions is a full-service podcast production agency based in Grimsby, Ontario. The production company helps multiple six and seven figure entrepreneurs in the entertainment, health, wellness, parenting, and marketing spaces bring their passion, voice, and expertise to the mic by launching and growing their podcasts.
Producing more than 25 top-rated podcasts on a weekly basis, Costantini Productions has worked with Below Deck's Sandy Yawn and Leah Rae, Single Dad and Dating Content Creator Mike Draper, parenting coach and host of a top 100 parenting podcast Sarah Rosensweet, branding expert Kaye Putnam, and many more.
More information about Simona and Costantini Productions can be found at www.simonacostantini.com.
