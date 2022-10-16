News By Tag
L-Tron returns from successful Florida Investigations Conference
By: L-Tron
Dobies, a 30-year law enforcement veteran and experienced investigator, presented his "HRSI: Hunting-Related Shooting Incident Property Damage Case" on Wednesday, October 12th. The majority of session attendees were unfamiliar with hunting-related shooting incidents, and Dobies was able to share a wealth of information about the topic. He fielded numerous questions about hunting practices, laws, and the intricacies of a successful HRSI investigation and prosecution.
L-Tron's booth was busy throughout the duration of the conference, as Dobies and Pangal chatted with both new faces and several agencies that already use – and appreciate - OSCR360. Several current clients stopped by the booth to provide positive feedback on their OSCR360 systems. One agency elaborated that they're using OSCR for both school documentation/
From hunting-related and environmental crimes to homicides, arsons, motor vehicle crashes and more, OSCR360 (https://www.L-
L-Tron has supported numerous international and regional IAI conferences over the past years, in addition to other public safety conferences and training events. The company has partnered with law enforcement agencies nationwide for over 2 decades, providing cutting-edge technology like the patented OSCR360 system and the 4910LR Driver's License Reader.
