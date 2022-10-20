News By Tag
Abigale Heckscher, PE Joins Axis Consulting Practice
Civil Engineer specializing in Soils and Geotechnical matters
By: Axis Construction Consulting, Inc.
Hayward, CA, October 20, 2022 — Axis Consulting, a national firm providing complex failure analysis investigations , announced the addition of Abigale Heckscher, a Geotechnical Engineer. As an experienced forensic specialist, Ms. Heckscher brings unparalleled expertise on claims and litigation focused on geotechnical issues as well as general civil engineering deficiencies and resolutions. In her current role with Axis Consulting, Ms. Heckscher will consult with clients to opine on design, construction and performance of structures and improvements as it relates to failures involving geotechnical and construction related problems.
"Ms. Heckscher is highly regarded by her peers and recognized as a geotechnical specialist,"
In her most recent role, Ms. Heckscher served as a forensic specialist for Travelers Indemnity Corporation on the construction defect team within Risk Control. Her work involved claim and litigation support focused on geotechnical issues as well as general civil engineering deficiencies and resolutions. In this role she worked alongside the Underwriting and Business Insurance group by providing review and commentary on geotechnical design reports and interviewed contractors as it related to geotechnical exposures identified in designs, plans and specifications.
Other relevant job experiences included her work as a Senior Project Engineer for Rollo & Ridley, Inc. where she provided project management, engineering analysis, field investigations construction oversight and client relations for projects ranging from single family homes and low-rise at grade commercial structures to 42 story tower buildings over multiple basement levels. Her duties included oversight of geotechnical project development, implementing dynamic testing protcols, writing geotechnical reports and daily field reports as she worked closely with owner and design teams during design and construction.
At Axis Consulting, Ms. Heckscher will bring her extensive experience in geotechnical issues as they relate to deep and shallow foundations, excavation support, retaining walls, underground support, natural and artificial fill soils, ground improvement, road and pavement distress, seismic hazards, soil settlement, and slope stability. Ms. Heckscher received her Bachelors of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Texas, Austin, and her Masters of Science in Geotechnical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.
"I'm excited to join a highly experienced team of consultants,"
About Axis Consulting
Axis Consulting, founded in 2007, is a full-service consulting firm specializing in investigative failure analysis services. Axis' experts are retained to investigate materials, products, components, structures, system failures, errors and omissions, damages and resulting injuries. Our areas of specialty include but are not limited to; construction, civil and structural engineering, biomechanics, geotechnical engineering, transportation, MEP, product liability, premises liability, professional liability, slip coefficient and fire loss. Axis Consulting is headquartered in Hayward, CA and has offices throughout the United States.
For more information about Ms. Heckscher and Axis Consulting services, please contact Katherine Kim or visit https://www.axisconsults.com/
