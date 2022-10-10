News By Tag
Bella-Rose Love Chases Her Dreams and Blazes New Trails in the Entertainment Industry
Bicoastal-based actor and child prodigy lands a major movie role— as she emerges as playmaker in the Film/Television and Music Industries
At the young age of 8 years old, Bella-Rose has already established an impressive career path. In her latest project, The System, she embodies the role of her character "DJ" in the action-packed thriller, where she plays Tyrese Gibson's daughter. Landing this role was a major accomplishment for Bella-Rose, and she was honored to work alongside veteran actors such as Tyrese Gibson, Jeremey Piven, Lil Yachty, and Terrence Howard.
"I feel really happy knowing I have taken my acting skills to the next level. I'm also happy that God is giving me all of these beautiful opportunities, and I am really thankful!", stated Bella-Rose.
Anyone who has ever worked with her can attest to the fact that Bella-Rose Love has the chops. She is extensively trained in acting, music, dance, and modeling and has demonstrated marked talent for the creative arts since age two. She became especially passionate about acting in 2019, when a video of her chance encounter with the Grinch amassed over a million views, made her an internet sensation, and catalyzed the career of a child actor with a faith-based distinction.
Since then, Bella-Rose has signed with AEFH, DDO, and BMG. She is managed by Crackerjack Management. She continues to work in tv/film, commercial, and print and is currently working to release original music this winter.
"We have truly enjoyed watching the evolution of our daughter over the years. She has always had an innate ability to thrive in creative arts. She is the personification of pure joy, and she always lights the room! Bella-Rose is a natural, and as parents, we are thrilled to see her use her talents in such a purposeful way.", said Nate and Monya Love
Trying to launch a career in the entertainment industry amid a multi-year pandemic has been no small feat, but having dogged determination paired with unshakeable faith has propelled Bella-Rose Love straight to the top. She wants to be an inspiration to young girls all around the world, and she hopes that her positive message of joy and love will resonate with other creative artists.
"When I was first introduced to Bella-Rose, I knew that she was special. Her bubbly personality and joyful comportment was infectious! Monya and Nate have done a fantastic job rearing her (and her two younger sisters). Bella-Rose's love for God is inspiring, and her fierce dedication to her craft is admirable. I have enjoyed watching her blossom over the years, and I believe wholeheartedly that the best is yet to come, stated Tawanna Chamberlain, publicist and author of "Live Out Loud and Take Up Space: How to Amplify Your Voice & Pursue Your Passion with Boldness!"
Some of Bella-Rose Love's other projects include: Ill Anxiety, Eleanor's Bench, Jones Family Plantation, as well as other major projects coming out this winter—Including an upcoming appearance on an Emmy Award-winning TV show. Her portfolio may seem expansive already, but Bella-Rose is just getting warmed up!
To learn more about Bella-Rose Love, visit her website at www.officialbellarose.com or connect with her on social media via Instagram @BellaRoseTV or via her IMDb link: imdb.me/Bellaroselov And be sure to check her out on the silver screen later this month in her new movie, The System, starring Tyrese Gibson in theaters on October 28th. Click here to get a sneak peek>>
