News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Tobacco use and laryngeal cancer
Ocean Otolaryngology Associates addresses the warning signs associated with laryngeal cancer.
By: Ocean ENT
Tobacco use is the most important risk factor for head and neck cancers (including cancers of the larynx), according to the American Cancer Society. People who smoke have a much higher risk for these cancers than people who don't smoke. Most people with these cancers have a history of smoking or some other tobacco exposure.
It is estimated that more than 70 percent of laryngeal squamous cell carcinoma is linked to cigarette smoking, according to the National Library of Medicine.
"Cancers of the larynx typically develop over many years of tobacco use, so we typically do not see this type of cancer in young patients," said Dr. Peters.
Laryngeal cancer is cancer of the larynx, a part of the throat found at the entrance of the windpipe (trachea). Cancer happens when specific cells grow uncontrollably. "As the cells multiple, they invade and damage the body," according to Dr. Peters. "In laryngeal cancer, these malignant cells begin in the larynx, also known as the voice box."
Every year, approximately 13,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with laryngeal cancer – and about 3,700 people die from it, according to ClevelandClinic.org.
The larynx is mostly made up of cartilage and has three parts: Supraglottis (upper part) –more than one in three laryngeal cancers (35 percent) start here; Glottis (middle part) – more than half of laryngeal cancers (60 percent) start here, where the vocal cords are, and Subglottis (lower part) – about five percent of laryngeal cancers (1 in 20) start here.*
Symptoms of laryngeal cancer is having a hoarse voice for more than three weeks. Other symptoms include voice changes, pain or difficulty while swallowing, a lump or swelling in your neck, a chronic or persistent cough, a persistent sore throat or earache, and/or coughing up blood. If you have any of these symptoms, you should reach out to your physician or Ocean ENT.
To schedule an appointment with Ocean ENT, call 732-281-0100. The Ocean ENT office is open Monday through Friday from 9am to 4pm. For the most up-to-date information, please follow Ocean ENT on Facebook. (https://www.facebook.com/
*Source: https://my.clevelandclinic.org/
About Ocean ENT
Ocean ENT (Ocean Otolaryngology Associates, P.A.) is a respected provider of ear, nose and throat care serving Monmouth and Ocean counties. Ocean ENT's board-certified physicians have extensive training and clinical experience and pursue ongoing education to stay abreast of the latest trends. A wide range of services, including treatment of sinus disease, thyroid disease, hoarseness, hearing loss, childhood ENT disorders and nasal breathing difficulty are provided at the practice's Toms River and Manasquan offices. To learn more about Ocean ENT, visit https://oceanentnj.com or call 732-281-0100.
Media Contact
Ocean ENT
***@design446.com
732-292-2400
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse