Asia Talent Mobility Alliance Welcomes Graebel Companies As Foundation Partner
Foundation Partners play a fundamental role in the development of Talent Mobility in Asia and the formation of ATMA's supportive programs and services for the industry.
Foundation Partners provide substantial financial, talent and knowledge resources to help fulfil the vision and mission of ATMA. Unlike a typical sponsorship, becoming a Foundation Partner involves a deep partnership and leadership role in developing ATMA and helping the alliance reach its goals. Invitations were extended to companies with a demonstrated dedication to the professionalism and advancement of the talent mobility industry in Asia.
"As cooperation and trade grow through agreements like RCEP and ASEAN and as companies headquartered in Asia expand regionally and globally, we believe the time is right for an association built in Asia for the Asian talent mobility community, one that is wholly focused on advancing that community," stated [ATMA representative]
"Asia represents 39 percent of global GDP and is home to several of the world's fastest growing economies – a diverse, dynamic region where Graebel has supported mobility clients and their employees for many years," said Akhbar Hameed, GMS-T, Graebel's Singapore-based Asia-Pacific managing director. "By becoming an ATMA Foundation Partner, we can help create exceptional experiences for companies served by the industry, their mobile employees, the value chain of suppliers and partners, and the talented mobility professionals who call Asia home."
Asia Talent Mobility Alliance (ATMA) is dedicated to empowering the talent mobility industry in Asia. It is the first not-for-profit mobility organization developed in Asia specifically for Asian and Asian headquartered companies. Members include HR, Talent Acquisition, and Global Mobility teams, as well as those in related fields that provide the support and structure to position employees wherever needed. ATMA advances its mission through services and programs that support members' communication, education, community, and advocacy.
Graebel Companies, Inc. is a leading provider of global talent and workplace mobility solutions for some of the most recognizable brands in the world and their employees in 165 countries. Since its founding in 1950, Graebel has innovated and grown to deliver excellent relocation service and results for clients, all while remaining family-owned and focused on people-first mobility. With custom technology solutions, Graebel develops and implements mobility strategies that help companies attract and retain talent; respond faster to global market trends; maximize return on mobility programs; and create exceptional experiences that make global talent mobility more humane and as seamless as possible. As a full-service relocation management company (RMC), Graebel addresses every part of the mobility lifecycle for employers and employees, including services for departure and move management, destination, settling-in and ongoing assignments. For more information, visit Graebel.com. Here's to the world ahead®.
