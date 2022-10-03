News By Tag
Terrance "Gangsta" Williams enters the entertainment world with a plethora of possibilities
New Orleans is and has always been one of the most interesting places on the face of the Earth.
By: MIKODreamz PR
Terrance "Gangsta" Williams (also known as "Giggidy") grew to be known as one of the most infamous personalities in the city and beyond. His influence is unrivaled. After serving 23 years and 10 months in federal prison, Mr. Williams was released and now has the unique opportunity of not only demonstrating that rehabilitation is possible, but that it is capable for an ex-offender to give back to areas that were once ravaged by poverty, drugs and crime. The same type of environment that caused Mr. Williams to travel down a path that eventually led to incarceration will become one where he can effect change and foster goodwill, in the form of educating others so they can avoid the pitfalls that once trapped him. He is a powerful and charismatic man who is well-connected to others in the entertainment industry. He is the half-brother of Cash Money Records founders Bryan "Birdman" Williams and Ronald "Slim" Williams and has connections to other entertainers, as well. Mr. Williams' prison stint began right around the time the label was taking over Hip Hop, with powerhouses such as B.G, Lil Wayne, Juvenile, and Turk forming "The Hot Boys'' and Birdman and Mannie Fresh forming "The Big Tymers". In fact, Terrance "Gangsta" Williams is The Original Hot Boy. It is just that Hot Boy reputation that led him to become highly respected by other high profile personalities, including the notorious yet beloved Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory. YouTube has an endless amount of material that includes interviews and skits showcasing Mr. Williams' charm and personality, along with his growing influence among young consumers. There are countless best selling songs that include obvious references to "Gangsta", a testament to a powerful street presence that is now being parlayed into an incredibly powerful force in media and entertainment.
Following Mr. Williams' release from prison, he set out on a whirlwind press run that includes a series of world famous interviews. Mr. Williams has become of the most sought after interview subjects and there does not seem to be an end in sight. From VladTV to RealLyfe Productions, to many other popular podcasts, it seems the world wants to hear from him. After all, he is an amazing storyteller who has some of the most interesting stories to express and he is known as being one of the funniest entertainment personalities. He also has his own loyal followers on social media, YouTube and his own podcast with beautiful media maven, Queen France. The Cappity Cap Podcast tackles all sorts of important issues and current events and also includes some lively interviews. It is quickly growing to rival other urban podcasts and becoming a very sought after forum. Mr. Williams' most important project to date though, is his documentary that is currently in production. It will include more of his great storytelling and will answer those burning questions his followers continue to ask on an almost hourly basis. A solid work ethic combined with charm, wit and intelligence will solidify Mr. Williams and his business partner, Queen France, as notable contenders in the often overcrowded entertainment world. They have definitely found their niche and it is only up from here, as their large following continues to grow exponentially.
Mr. Williams is available for public and inspirational speaking, interviews, hosting, and acting opportunities. For booking, interviews and media inquiries, email terrancewillg504@
Follow Terrance "Gangsta" Williams:
Instagram @terrancegangstawilliamshome
YouTube Terrance Gangsta Williams - The Original Hot Boy
Media Contact
Arlene Culpepper
MIKODreamz PR
arlene.culpepper@
3372982385
