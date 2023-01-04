News By Tag
Four Fall Shows at Yoshi's from Michael Burdette & Hylife O' City Productions Kick Off Holiday Fun
Featuring...Jazz sensation Marcus Johnson; Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Marion Meadows and the Black Pearl Band; Rick James famed Mary Jane Girls benefiting Alameda County Food Bank in time for Thanksgiving.
By: Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz
Entertainment entrepreneur Michael Burdette of Hylife O'City Productions is working to make sure your fall lineup is filled with fun with four productions just kicking off at Yoshi's in Oakland just in time for the holidays featuring Jazz sensation Marcus Johnson; Grammy-
SHOWTIMES AT YOSHI'S OAKLAND
Marcus Johnson, Wednesday, November 2nd , 7:30 p.m.-11:00 p.m.
Marion Meadows and The Black Pearl Band, November 30th, 8:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.
Mary Jane Girls Featuring Rock Box & Comedian Mo Jones, December 6, 8:00 p.m.-9:20 p.m.
Doobie Powell & Special Guest, January 4, 2023, 8:00 p.m.-9:40 p.m.
Yoshi's Oakland, 510 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA 94607
Burdette launched his strategy of bringing big acts to smaller more intimate venues last year with the successful Con Funk Shun Love Train with R & B Queen Cherrelle and Comedian Dexter Tucker, yes, Chris Tucker's brother. "Hylife O'City Productions is all about bringing quality shows to people who just want to get out and have a good and safe time without mass confusion," said Michael Burdette, CEO of Hylife-O'City Productions. "All of the headliners are top of their game and will make it well worth spending your 'date night' at Yoshi's.
"Hello Bay Area, I'm looking forward to kicking off the fall and holiday fun in Oaktown with Michael Burdette and Hylife O-City Productions,"
While we're having fun, we will infuse purpose at the Marcus Johnson show which is a few weeks before Thanksgiving, " said Burdette. "I'm asking everyone to bring a canned good of their personal liking to help Bay Area families in need via the Alameda County Food Bank. Those who forget to bring a canned good can make a donation during the show," added Burdette.
Additionally, Burdette is offering a twenty (20) percent discount on tickets for all shows purchased by October 15, 2022. Contact him directly at michael@hylife-
You can take command of your holiday season with a gift of entertainment for yourself, friends and/or for corporate clients. Bundle your purchase of three shows for only $90. Get this tremendous savings by contacting Michael Burdette at michael@hylife-
Hylife-O'City Productions is community conscious and does business in ways to give back to underserved communities while providing quality presentations to its patrons. For more about Hylife-O-City Productions and Michael Burdette visit hylife-ocity.com (http://www.hylife-
-30-
Con Funk Shun Love Train 2021:
https://www.prlog.org/
Media Note: Advance interviews with performers are available. Contact Jackie Wright,
Wright Enterprises, 415 525 0410.
