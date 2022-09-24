PARTEX welcomes Assay.Works to its Digital Pharma Platform

Contact

-- PARTEX today announced the acquisition of Assay.Works, a Contract Research Organization (CRO) providing premium high-throughput screening and in vitro validation services to Pharma and Biotech customers around the globe. This acquisition represents an important milestone in PARTEX's ambition to build the first Digital Pharma platform that accelerates knowledge-driven, end-to-end development from data to drugs. The transaction is expected to formally close in October; financial details have not been disclosed.Assay.Works was founded in 2016 inheriting the legacy of a major Biopharma's High-Throughput Screening (HTS) Center located in the BioPark Regensburg, Germany. The scientific team has more than 25 years of distinguished Pharma experience and expertise across a range of discovery disciplines including assay development, HTS, hit identification and validation, and compound management. Assay.Works operates with its own library of 150k lead-like, diverse small molecules as well as with compound collections provided by clients and partners. A broad range of biochemical, cell-based and phenotypic high-content assay technologies combined with state-of-the-art workflow automation enables the discovery, characterization and validation of novel drug candidates in an indication-independent manner.PARTEX offers a unique proposition serving the entire Pharma and Biotech value chain through a holistic approach based on three strategic building blocks: Data (including real-world data), Decision Making (Artificial Intelligence together with validation) and Drug Assets.Dr. Ralf Schwandner, Assay.Works co-founder and CEO stated: "We are excited to continue building upon what we have created at Assay.Works. PARTEX's mission perfectly fits our ambition to accelerate the research programs of our trusted customers and partners in Pharma and Biotech with best-in-class, science-driven services. Partnering with PARTEX will take us a significant step forward in achieving this vision.""Joining forces with PARTEX presents a great opportunity to sustain and grow our potential.Leveraging synergies will help us focus on what we do best: Delivering quality experimental data facilitating knowledge-driven decision-making for Drug Discovery programs" added Dr. Johannes Knop, co-founder and COO of Assay.Works.Dr. Gunjan Bhardwaj, PARTEX Founder and CEO commented: "We are delighted to welcome Assay.Works' exceptional team of Drug Discovery experts to the PARTEX family. The addition of state-of-art experimental capabilities enables us to validate in-silico predictions and hypotheses and therefore represents an important evolutionary step towards our vision: create a new paradigm for humanity's health and longevity"Contacts:T. +49 941 2000 1240E. contact@assay.worksAssay.Works GmbHAm Biopark 1193053 Regensburg, GermanyT. +49 175 2273168E. tatiane.rsantana@partex.ioPartex N.V.Frankfurter Straße 2765760 EschbornAssay.Works is a contract research organization (CRO) providing research services topharmaceutical/biotech companies and academic organizations in form of fee-for-service work.Their mission is to accelerate their partner's research programs by developing and executing predictive and scalable assays to quantify the bioactivity of novel chemical and biological entities.They combine scientific rigor with their multi-decade domain expertise in laboratory automation, informatics, and industry best practices to turn challenging assays into quantitative, reproducible results.Assay.Works' service portfolio includes the development and optimization of biochemical and advanced cellular assays, High-Throughput and High-Content Screening (HTS/HCS) and bioactivity assessments.For more information, see: www.assay.worksPartex is the first Digital Pharma: a Life Sciences platform that serves the entire biopharma value chain, driving the development of drugs and therapies through all inflection points.Partex's AI-powered platform will enable treatments of uncurable diseases and will alleviate information asymmetry between patients and physicians as well as amongst investors, regulators and Biotechs/Pharma. Partex has built the world's largest data ocean with public and proprietary data, including a real-world data ecosystem that provides patients free of charge essential, disease-relevant information as well as tailored services and fair rewards for licensing personal data.Their Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm with a state-of-the-art autoscaling ontology graph leverages the proprietary data ocean to generate real-world insights, hypotheses and predictions. These are validated with pharma/biotech partners through software licensing partnerships and royalty deals or directly capitalized through the acquisition of drug assets, which are then developed in-house.Partex's vision is further enhanced by strategic acquisitions of companies that synergize their current capabilities while adding a unique edge to the Partex platform.For more information, see: www.partex.io