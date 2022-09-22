By: Vantera Coffee Bean Company

--Company Name: Vantera Coffee Bean Company (VCBC) Contact Person: Audra CarterWebsite: http://acadandmedia.comSeptember 2022., (VCBC or Vantera), a majority African American and Black American owned company, is managed by a group of highly skilled and experienced men and women. Vantera was initially started in early 2020 by some of the Vantera Holding Corp and Haileslassie Ambaye Industries executives. VCBC,was established for the purpose of the development, production, sales and distribution of high-quality coffee beans, which are sold under the Vantera Coffee Bean Company label or other trade styles and private wholesale and retail brands or labels. Haileslassie Ambaye, who was the founding chairman of Vantera, brought over 25 years of invaluable coffee business experience and expertise to the Vantera startup. After the majority of VCBC was recently acquired by Vantera Holding Corp, Don Polk, who was vice chairman of VCBC, became the executive chairman of Vantera. The company is also owned by a leading Ethiopian coffee producer and a leading Ethiopian logistics company.The original coffee company was founded by Ethiopian American family members, selling Ethiopian specialty coffee primarily to the distributors under the Hydasey Coffee label. Under various trade styles or under Vantera Coffee Bean Company, our aim is to be a primary "go-to" company for the best coffee Ethiopia has to offer, as well as other high- quality coffees grown in Africa or other countries around the world. We source our green coffee beans directly from thousands of farmers through our in-country based sourcing companies or partners. We are directly involved in every step of the way until the final green or roasted beans are delivered to our customers. We ensure and deliver consistent quality by maintaining strict quality control on the ground via vertical integration.Our GENUINE COMMITMENT is to solely deal with high quality arabica green coffee beans, and as such, we have a vested interest in the wellbeing of the farmers. We also have a social, ethical, moral, paternal, maternal and ancestral obligation to support our farms and workers. We have a special affinity to the women who work for and with us and we have developed a program that will enrich, grow and protect the life, future, education, health and net worth for women and their children. This initiative launched in Ethiopia early February 2022.Vantera Coffee Bean Company (VCBC or Vantera), a single source provider, has the access, expertise and wherewithal to provide world- class coffee products and services to your business. VCBC can scale to accommodate approved contract/s or order/s for up to one billion US dollars over two years.Vantera ensures 100% responsible practices and sustainability at the core of every facet of its coffee and product business. We help growers use sustainable farming methods at origin through our direct and long-term relationships, investments on the ground, and expertise. We have supply chain partners at every farm region, process facility and packing stations.In addition to high quality Ethiopian coffees, which are our primary focus, we have or we are developing qualified sources of other high quality coffees, through strong "established relationships", in Uganda,Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda, Costa Rica and Indonesia.Vantera not only provides high quality green coffee beans, as well as expert roasting and blending to meet the discriminant exceptional taste expectations of our customers, but also now offers sensational, unique and on-trend coffee and cappuccino flavors. Employees and consumers view seasonal flavors as a treat and a reason to drink more coffee.Moreover, VCBC also offers its customers comprehensive equipment solutions, to include a variety of coffee brewers, liquid coffee and cappuccino machines, espresso machines, iced tea brewers, and specialty equipment.