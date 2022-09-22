News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Stacey Abrams to Speak at Georgia Latino International Film Festival September 29th
Gubernatorial candidate for Governor, Stacey Abrams to join GALIFF Opening Night Premiere.
By: Georgia Latino International Film Festival
Stacey Abrams is a staunch advocate for the Georgia Film industry. "It was Stacey who got everyone together and got the film industry to stay right here in Georgia," said Yvette Moise, President and Co-Founder of the Georgia Latino Film Alliance and Festival. She is committed to our industry developing the next generation of filmmakers and all of Georgia.
The Georgia Latino International Film Festival, which is being held during Hispanic Heritage Month (September 29th – October 2nd), will focus on the development Latino-American filmmaker to move forward and to continue to work and Create! Don't wait.
Georgia Latino International Film Festival Opening Night
Lawrenceville Arts Center
34 E Crogan St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
September 29th @ 6:30pm
www.GeorgiaLatinofilmfestival.org
Tickets are available at www.galiff.org
Opening Night Invited speakers include iconic filmmaker Actor, Producer, Author, Pepe Serna, Legendary Georgia Broadcast Journalist Monica K. Pearson, Actor, Antonio Jaramillo, and Chair, of the Georgia Latino Film Alliance Julie Ann Crommett, Producer, Founder and CEO of Collective Moxie.
"We thank all the companies that are making an investment in our Film Festival, during this time of unprecedented economy," said Dr. Jose Marquez, PhD. CEO and Founder of the Georgia Latino Film Alliance. "Their support shows that they recognize the importance of doing what is needed to continue to develop the next generation of storyteller."
The Georgia Latino International Film Festival is generously underwritten by presenting sponsor Chick Fil-A; Champions for Latina filmmakers RudHil Companies, Industry thought leaders Motion Picture Association Comcast, Warner Bros/Discovery and Gwinnett Tourism & Film, Gwinnett County, Fulton County Film Commission; Silver Spot Cinema, Georgia Power, and official networking and Food sponsor Chef Joel, Celebrity Chef and Philanthropist among others. For a full list of sponsors, visit www.GALIFF.org
Media Contact
Yvette Moise, President and Co founder
***@georgialatinofilmfestival.org
7707653479
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse