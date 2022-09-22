 
Stacey Abrams to Speak at Georgia Latino International Film Festival September 29th

Gubernatorial candidate for Governor, Stacey Abrams to join GALIFF Opening Night Premiere.
By: Georgia Latino International Film Festival
 
ATLANTA - Sept. 26, 2022 - PRLog -- Gubernatorial candidate for Governor, Stacey Abrams will speak at the Georgia Latino International Film Festival about the future of Georgia's and our growing Film industry, the first Black woman in U.S. history to earn a major party nomination for governor, will share her own journey to success. Abrams is a lawyer, entrepreneur, and award-winning author, including eight romantic suspense novels. Her TED Talk, "3 Questions to Ask Yourself about Everything You Do," has attracted more than 5 million views. She is a producer and actress, known for Stranger Things, While Justice Sleeps, Never Tell and Star Trek: Discovery (2017). She was named to the Forbes list of World's Most Powerful Women in 2020.

Stacey Abrams  is a staunch advocate for the Georgia Film industry. "It was Stacey who got everyone together and got the film industry to stay right here in Georgia," said Yvette Moise, President and Co-Founder of the Georgia Latino Film Alliance and Festival. She is committed to our industry developing the next generation of filmmakers and all of Georgia.

The Georgia Latino International Film Festival, which is being held during Hispanic Heritage Month (September 29th – October 2nd), will focus on the development Latino-American filmmaker to move forward and to continue to work and Create! Don't wait.

Georgia Latino International Film Festival Opening Night

Lawrenceville Arts Center

34 E Crogan St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

September 29th @ 6:30pm

www.GeorgiaLatinofilmfestival.org

Tickets are available at www.galiff.org

Opening Night Invited speakers  include iconic filmmaker Actor, Producer, Author, Pepe Serna,  Legendary Georgia  Broadcast Journalist Monica K. Pearson,  Actor, Antonio Jaramillo, and Chair, of the Georgia Latino Film Alliance  Julie Ann Crommett,  Producer, Founder and CEO of Collective Moxie.

"We thank all the companies that are making an investment in our Film Festival, during this time of unprecedented economy," said Dr. Jose Marquez, PhD. CEO and Founder of the Georgia Latino Film Alliance. "Their support shows that they recognize the importance of doing what is needed to continue to develop the next generation of storyteller." The mission of the Georgia Latino Film Alliance  is to build awareness of independent films and film as an art form; provide educational opportunities for students  and Georgia Latino filmmakers and create opportunities for the Georgia communities to experience high-quality Latino films. It is through our supporters and partners we can do the work we do.

The Georgia Latino International Film Festival is generously underwritten by presenting sponsor Chick Fil-A; Champions for Latina filmmakers RudHil Companies,  Industry thought leaders Motion Picture Association Comcast, Warner Bros/Discovery and Gwinnett Tourism & Film, Gwinnett County, Fulton County Film Commission; Silver Spot Cinema, Georgia Power, and official networking and Food sponsor Chef Joel, Celebrity Chef and Philanthropist  among others. For a full list of sponsors, visit www.GALIFF.org

Media Contact
Yvette Moise, President and Co founder
***@georgialatinofilmfestival.org
7707653479
End
Email:***@georgialatinofilmfestival.org Email Verified
Tags:Film Festival
Industry:Film
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
