Stacey Abrams to Speak at Georgia Latino International Film Festival September 29th

Gubernatorial candidate for Governor, Stacey Abrams to join GALIFF Opening Night Premiere.

By: Georgia Latino International Film Festival

Media Contact

Yvette Moise, President and Co founder

***@georgialatinofilmfestival.org

7707653479

-- Gubernatorial candidate for Governor,will speak at the Georgia Latino International Film Festival about the future of Georgia's and our growing Film industry, the first Black woman in U.S. history to earn a major party nomination for governor, will share her own journey to success. Abrams is a lawyer, entrepreneur, and award-winning author, including eight romantic suspense novels. Her TED Talk, "3 Questions to Ask Yourself about Everything You Do," has attracted more than 5 million views. She is a producer and actress, known for Stranger Things, While Justice Sleeps, Never Tell and Star Trek: Discovery (2017). She was named to the Forbes list of World's Most Powerful Women in 2020.Stacey Abrams is a staunch advocate for the Georgia Film industry. "It was Stacey who got everyone together and got the film industry to stay right here in Georgia," said Yvette Moise, President and Co-Founder of the Georgia Latino Film Alliance and Festival. She is committed to our industry developing the next generation of filmmakers and all of Georgia.The Georgia Latino International Film Festival, which is being held during(September 29– October 2), will focus on the development Latino-American filmmaker to move forward and to continue to work andLawrenceville Arts Center34 E Crogan St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046September 29@ 6:30pmOpening Night Invited speakers include iconic filmmaker Actor, Producer, Author,, Legendary Georgia Broadcast Journalist, Actor,, and Chair, of the Georgia Latino Film AllianceProducer, Founder and CEO of Collective Moxie."We thank all the companies that are making an investment in our Film Festival, during this time of unprecedented economy," said Dr. Jose Marquez, PhD. CEO and Founder of the Georgia Latino Film Alliance. "Their support shows that they recognize the importance of doing what is needed to continue to develop the next generation of storyteller."The mission of the Georgia Latino Film Alliance is to build awareness of independent films and film as an art form; provide educational opportunities for students and Georgia Latino filmmakers and create opportunities for the Georgia communities to experience high-quality Latino films. It is through our supporters and partners we can do the work we do.The Georgia Latino International Film Festival is generously underwritten by presenting sponsor; Champions for Latina filmmakersIndustry thought leaders, and official networking and Food sponsor Chef Joel, Celebrity Chef and Philanthropist among others. For a full list of sponsors, visit www.GALIFF.org