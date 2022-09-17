News By Tag
SPECTRAFORCE® Listed in SIA's "Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms" 2022 Report
By: SPECTRAFORCE
Published annually by SIA, the list ranks US firms by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for staffing revenue over five years. The median compound annual growth rate for the top 10 firms on the list was 120.9%. 122 firms qualified for the list with compound annual growth rates of 15% or more, and SPECTRAFORCE® was #100 with a CAGR of 21.1%. The median CAGR for all firms listed is 30.3%. To be considered one of the Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms, companies must meet a minimum revenue threshold of $1 million in 2017 and have had a CAGR of at least 15% between 2017 and 2021. IT was the most-represented segment with 45 firms reporting IT staffing was one of their top segments. It was followed by 35 firms that listed travel nursing as a top skill provided.
"The 2022 List of Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms displays a masterclass in perseverance. Emerging from the pandemic with organic growth is a true achievement and testament to the staffing industry's strength, even in the most turbulent of times," said SIA President Barry Asin. "Our list of staffing firms more than doubled this year and SIA is honored to present these resilient staffing firms to the world. A huge congratulations to our 2022 honorees!"
More information and the profiles of listed staffing firms is available online: fastestgrowing.staffingindustry.com.
In addition to its listing on this report, SPECTRAFORCE® has a thorough history of winning awards and mentions from SIA. Other SIA awards won by SPECTRAFORCE® include the 2022 Annual Diversity-Owned Staffing Firms List and Largest US Staffing Firms List, Fastest Growing US Staffing Firms from 2011-2018 and in 2020, and Top Diversity Staffing Firms in 2012.
About SPECTRAFORCE®
Established in 2004, SPECTRAFORCE® is one of the fastest-growing global staffing companies servicing over 120 mid-to-large-
About SIA
SIA is the Global Advisor on Staffing and Workforce Solutions
Elevating the Workforce Solutions Ecosystem
Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.
Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences, and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.
