HD PHYSICAL THERAPY Celebrates National Rehabilitation Awareness Week
Disability is the consequence of an impairment that may be physical, cognitive, mental, sensory, emotional, developmental, or some combination of these. Some estimates suggest that 10% of the world's population has some form of disability. That number will grow significantly over the next 20 years as the baby-boomer generation enters later life, when the risk of disability is greatest. The field of physical therapy is essential to ensuring an optimal future for people with disability across the globe.
Most people share the desire to be as well, mobile, independent and as pain free as possible. Physical therapists are highly trained, licensed health care professionals who diagnose and restore people of all ages who have medical problems or other health-related conditions that limit their abilities to move and perform functional activities in their daily lives. Physical therapists examine each individual, develop a plan of care, and use various treatment techniques to promote the ability to move, reduce pain, restore function and prevent, or work to improve disability.
At HDPT we offer comprehensive, results-driven rehabilitation for people of all ages. We help relieve and reduce pain. We help reduce the need for opioids. We help you avoid surgery. We improve function and mobility. We help you recover from an injury or trauma. We improve your health and prevent future injuries or events. We help you manage health conditions, disabilities and diseases. We manage age-related health issues.
We are proud to celebrate National Rehabilitation Awareness Week and reflect on the remarkable patient outcomes that are achieved through the #PowerOfMedicalRehab and reaffirm our commitment to transforming lives.
The HDPT offices in Wakefield and Burlington have no waiting lists for new patients, accept all health insurance plans, support direct access to care (no MD referrals necessary,) offer same day appointments, have two notable locations along major highways, have convenient hours that fit any schedule and always offer free injury screenings and tours. We are adhering to all safety recommendations and guidelines. Please visit the 'COVID-19 & Physical Therapy' webpage for even more information.
At HD Physical Therapy, we are committed to the health and happiness of our patients. Everyday we work to restore each person's maximal function with consistency and compassion. Offering distinctive, inventive and proven rehabilitation treatment, our devoted professionals strive to deliver a successful and enjoyable experience to every patient we meet. For more information about HD Physical Therapy, please visit https://www.HDPTonline.com and follow us on all social media platforms.
