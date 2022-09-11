News By Tag
20th Annual Oakland International Film Festival Opens Tonight at Grand Lake Theater in Oakland
Ten Days of international, national & Bay Area films to be screened September 15-24th at Grand Lake, Fox Theaters and cultural & historic points, The Oakland International Film Festival highlights the City of Oakland as a destination for the arts.
Oakland Film Society
2123 East 30th Street
Oakland, CA 94606
info@oiff.org
510-776-4178
WHO- David Roach, Co-Founder & Executive Director of Oakland International Film Festival; Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf; filmmakers including Cat Brewer; Skinner Myers; Joslyn Rose Lyon; James Calhoun; Wimbush Chihiro; Jamar Collins; Jed Terrence Lee; Jeyachandra Hashmi; Damien McDuffie; Vaughn Arterberry; Dan Katzir; Ravit Markus; and special guests Will Scott; Wanda Stewart; Richard Campbell; Content and the Metaverse Panelists: Shawn Granberry; Randy Riggings; Bosko Kante; Dinis Guarda; special guests and films including U.S. Representative Barbara Lee; California Governor Gavin Newsom; and the Late San Francisco Public Defender and filmmaker Jeff Adachi. Hungry DJ Posse will be among the musicians performing over the 10 day festival.
WHAT- Opening Night for the 20th Annual Oakland International Film Festival. Screenings include: Part One: "Sweet Biriyani " (From India); "The Archives of Billy X"; "The Space In Between; "The Sleeping Negro";( followed by question and answer session); Part Two: "Human Trash"; "Pen to The Pencil"; and Push!
WHERE- Grand Lake Theater (http://www.renaissancerialto.com/
WHEN- Thursday, September 15, Click links for details: 9/15-Day One (https://www.oiff.org/
WHY-The Oakland International Film Festival highlights the City of Oakland as a destination for the arts. Oakland has a history and rich tapestry of artistic talent. Filmmakers from around the world reinforce tourism in Oakland and the San Francisco Bay Area with their films that span many genres, many cultures and walks of life. During the ten-day festival screenings will be held at different locations presenting the diversity of Oakland at venues such as the Grand Lake Theater that opened in 1926; Freedom Farmers Market; The Black Cultural Zone; The Fox Theater built in 1928 and Holy Names University founded in 1868 as OIFF invites the Bay Area and the world to visit Oakland and the Bay Area enjoying history, restaurants, museums and more. The Oakland International Film Festival is a testament to Oakland's artistry and the positive happenings in the City of Oakland. Visit www.oiff.org for a complete schedule.
#20OIFF
ABOUT OIFF (https://www.oiff.org/
The Oakland International Film Festival is presented by the Oakland Film Society, a non-profit corporation based in Oakland, California with the mission to promote independent filmmakers and the stories they tell to empower people locally, nationally and internationally.
