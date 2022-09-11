News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Specialty brick-and-mortar stores gain popularity for post-pandemic entrepreneurs
Renaissance Properties offers growth opportunities for a new generation of commercial operators.
"The COVID pandemic crisis has forced many businesses to reassess decades-old traditional business models or face closing permanently,"
Forbes reports that Americans spent $1.7 trillion online during the last two years of the pandemic, according to new data from Adobe. That's $609 billion more than two years before COVID, or an increase of 55 percent.
So, in a time when e-commerce has reached an all-time high, what's on the horizon for traditional brick-and-mortar stores?
"We're seeing smaller retailers integrating offline and online channels for omnichannel success as we move away from the pandemic," said Robert Adinolfi, Chief Operating Officer at Renaissance Properties. "We have also noticed that the e-commerce and other non-traditional businesses that popped up during the pandemic are now searching for brick-and-mortar storefronts in order to satisfy customers who now desire to have in-person experience."
"Being an online only boutique, it was difficult to connect on a personal level with my customers," said Jenna Guzzi, founder and owner of the new Jenna Rose's Boutique at Renaissance Plaza at Old Bridge. "I conducted live shopping events to make online shopping more personable, but I felt it just wasn't enough. Fashion is more than just style; it is about expressing yourself and feeling your absolute best self. I felt opening a brick-and-mortar location would be the best way to connect with customers, helping their shopping experience become more comfortable."
Guzzi's recently opened shop with frontage on busy Route 9 represents a combination of style and service that serves to enhance the shopping experience for the customers by allowing for instant, in-person feedback and guidance.
Jia Wertz, a Forbes contributor, says that after two years of brick-and-mortar stores competing with e-commerce and the digital economy, it's critical to increase the value of the in-store experience. "The shift in consumer behavior has left retailers in a unique position – after years of closures, reduced hours, and very little foot traffic, the tides are turning, and consumers are appreciating the in-person experience more than before," Wertz added.
With a portfolio of commercial centers offering accommodating spaces for both boutique and mid-sized businesses, Renaissance Properties is prepared to service this new generation of commercial operators. One new center known as The Shops at Old York Village in Chesterfield was conceived and constructed specifically with smaller, neighborhood-
"Businesses seeking to distinguish themselves from the more common strip centers found along Routes 130 and 206, each less than two miles away, will find The Shops at Old York Village to be a unique and appealing alternative"
Interesting storefronts that give the impression that the center was built over time along with ample parking and a host of thoughtful, aesthetic touches add to the appeal and truly make The Shops at Old York Village stand out in the local market.
To learn more about The Shops at Old York Village, call Patrick Dintrone of NAI Fennelly Commercial Real Estate at (609) 520-0061 or email at PDintrone@Fennelly.com.
For availabilities in any of Renaissance Properties' commercial centers in Monmouth or Middlesex County, call Robert McDaid at (732) 970-9400 x121 or email RobertM@RenaProp.com.
Renaissance Properties
Since its creation more than 30 years ago, Renaissance Properties has evolved from a small real estate brokerage company to a multi-faceted real estate development firm and home builder with over 1,000 new homes and nearly 800,000 square feet of commercial space to its credit. The dedicated team at Renaissance Properties works tirelessly to ensure quality, integrity and customer satisfaction in all its endeavors. With distinctive designs and accommodating layouts, new home buyers and tenants alike are delighted with the product offered by Renaissance Properties. To learn more, visit https://www.renaissanceprop.com/
Media Contact
Design 446
lcrossan@design446.com
732-292-2400
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse