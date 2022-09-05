News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring Linda Woodson, MD
Dr. Woodson discusses traction alopecia, a type of hair loss than can occur in all ethnic groups and is common in people of color
According to the Skin of Color Society, "Traction alopecia is a form of hair loss in which mechanical damage to the hair follicle is caused by repeated tension or pulling." This form of hair loss is common among people of color, especially African American women, however, it can be seen in all ethnic groups. To view the Journey with the Experts video featuring Dr. Woodson, please visit https://vimeo.com/
About Journey with the Experts
Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.
The information, including, without limitation, topics, presentations, discussions, content, descriptions or any other material contained herein is for informational purposes only. None of the material herein is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified HCP with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new healthcare regimen. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay seeking it because of something you have heard, observed, or inferred herein. Any reliance is strictly prohibited.
About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM)
About Linda Woodson, MD
For nearly 20 years, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Linda Woodson and her staff have helped hundreds of patients achieve beautiful, clear, and healthy skin. As Nevada's leading expert in skincare, Dr. Woodson and her team provide a full range of medical and cosmetic treatments to a diverse clientele. From teen acne, cosmetic laser treatment, mole removal, and skin cancer diagnosis, Dr. Woodson is accomplished in her field of dermatology. For additional information about Dr. Woodson, please visit https://www.lindawoodsondermatology.com/
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words "we", "us" and "our" may refer to Journey Medical. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships;
Contact
Jaclyn Jaffe and Bill Begien
***@jmcderm.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse