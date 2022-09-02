News By Tag
FDNY (Fire Department of the City of New York) Purchases OSCR360 System
Earlier this year, FDNY first discovered OSCR at an in-person demonstration with the L-Tron team. The department followed up their demo with a successful test and evaluation period with an OSCR360 unit. This led directly to their purchase, and the delivery of their OSCR360 at the end of June.
OSCR360 is a patented courtroom presentation software and 360-degree crime scene documentation system, used nationwide for fire investigation, crime scene investigation, collision reconstruction, incident pre-planning, courtroom presentation, and public safety training/instruction. Large cities such as Austin, Boston, Philadelphia, and Sacramento, as well as hundreds of smaller municipalities, currently utilize OSCR360.
In the courtroom, it can be difficult for prosecutors and expert witnesses to convey the details of an arson scene to a jury. With OSCR360, agencies fully capture and present interior and exterior fire scenes in 360-degrees, including unique circumstances such as small, confined spaces; dark, wet environments;
OSCR can capture burn patterns, the point of origin of a fire, and other geospatial relationships, as well as integrate floor plans, and other digital evidence into a presentation. This ultimately creates a comprehensive virtual walkthrough of the scene (https://www.l-
L-Tron is excited to share that FDNY has purchased OSCR360, and our hope is that they will utilize the system to continue to serve the people of New York City.
About L-Tron
L-Tron has partnered with first responders for over 20 years, providing equipment, service, training and support to firefighting and law enforcement organizations. L-Tron products are built from the "voice of customers" meaning that our public safety products are a direct result of the ideas and feedback we've heard from first responders. L-Tron is proud to support educational conferences nationwide, as well as non-profit public safety organizations. https://www.L-
