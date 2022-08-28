Tarp Manufacturer Releases Guide For Restoring Storm Damaged Roofs

Tarps Now® Releases Information focused on protection of damaged structures

With hurricane season underway, this year has been the exception, with nary a single major tropical storm reported during the month of August. Based upon the trends associated with climate change, it's highly likely that major storms are in the offing throughout the balance of the year. This provides consumers a unique window to prepare by having supplies of tarps to quickly cover gaping holes in roof structures often caused with violent storm activity.

To meet that need, U.S. based industrial tarps and covering producer Tarps Now has published an informative guide to help consumers select the right tarps to protect and restore structures damaged in the wake of storm activity where tornados, high winds, flooding and tidal surges cause serious levels of storm damages upon homes, businesses and public service concerns.

To address these issues, the highest demand items sought in the wake of such storm activity is the use of industrial grade roofing tarps to protect valuable possessions, as well as critical inventories and supplies needed to ensure a more rapid recovery.

Other frequent needs include the need for heavy duty tarps, mesh tarps, fire retardant tarps, industrial tarps, canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and water draining diverter tarps to better facilitate clean ups and reduction of flood damages, as well as rugged clear vinyl and screen mesh materials used to cover windows, capture fresh rain waters, and provide shade for the care and protection of pets and livestock in the aftermath of a major hurricane or storm.