News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
MARVIN Media and Porsche Cars North America unite to create the Sound and Driven music series
Hayley Kiyoko and producer Danja take a drive in a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S as they give their record "Underground" the ultimate car test
By: MARVIN
Sound and Driven™ follows a carefully curated selection of artists and producers on a journey around Los Angeles in Porsche sports car as they discuss the magic behind their collaboration. The curtain is pulled back as we learn about the inspiration behind the music, working together, how the record was made, and how they approached it creatively and technically.
For the fourth episode of Sound and Driven™, Porsche invites us to join American singer and songwriter Hayley Kiyoko and producer Danja as they leave a recording session at the iconic Larrabee Studios in North Hollywood for a drive around Los Angeles. Reflecting on their collaboration and creative process, they reveal the vulnerable story behind the song 'Underground."
"The car test is one of the most critical points in the mix," said Danja. "When you go to the car, that's the make it or break it. Because you do all this work in the studio and it sounds great — it's checking all the boxes. Then when you go to the car, something's too high, something's too low, there's too much bass. So you have to make those adjustments. Most of us have listened to everything we've ever listened to in our life in the car. The car sound system is important. Whether it's expensive, whether it is cheap, whether you enhance it yourself, whatever the case may be, the car test is critical. The record has to pass the car test."
Kiyoko backs up Danja's poignant words. "Once you finish a song, you get it mixed and then you get it mastered. During the process, you can have 10 to 20 mixes and you get in the car. Normally you listen to your song on amazing speakers at the recording studio or something but you always have to do a car test. When I get a song mixed, I go, 'Hey, I'll let you know. I gotta get in my car. I gotta do the car test.'"
"I've had some artists that do the whole mix in the car," concludes Danja. "We are always in the car. And that's the kind of last resting place sonically for our music. So artists gotta pass the car test."
Marvin Scott Jarrett, co-founder of MARVIN Media and executive producer of Sound and Driven, says: "We are equally excited about collaborating with Porsche on the Sound and Driven series. Hayley Kiyoko is the perfect musical artist to highlight in Episode 4."
Each of the eight 10-minute episodes within the series will be featured on the Porsche Content Hub (https://www.porsche.com/
Executive Producers: Marvin Scott Jarrett, Geoff Cottrill, Gary Koepke and
Porsche Cars North America
About:
MARVIN
MARVIN is a media and entertainment company with a focus on creating compelling content around music and culture, and to do so in partnership with an exclusive and strategically targeted list of brands. It works across a variety of platforms: digital, print, film, live events, ecommerce, merchandise and more. In addition to creating media products that open the doors for brands to associate with music and culture, MARVIN also creates and produces high-end documentaries and short films in collaboration with cutting-edge filmmakers, as well as narrative and dramatic films in the music and youth culture arenas. At its core, MARVIN is an entertainment vehicle that provides a platform to help artists and amplify their stories.
Talent:
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko is an American singer, songwriter, dancer and actress from Los Angeles, CA. Getting her start as a child actress, eventually music became her main focus. In 2007, she was recruited to join The Stunners - an all girl singing and dancing group.The group was announced as the opening act on Justin Bieber's My World Tour and a full album was planned, but canceled when the group split in 2011.
Focusing on her solo career, Kiyoko released her debut EP, A Belle to Remember, in 2013. Immediately following its release, Kiyoko began writing new music in London with British producer James Flannigan. Kiyoko also collaborated with Swedish producer Anders Grahn.
Her second EP, This Side of Paradise, was released in 2015. The music video for her single "Girls Like Girls" was released later that year and after co-directing the video for "Girls Like Girls" which has amassed over 147M views on YouTube, Kiyoko assumed full directorial responsibilities for her next music video. "Cliff's Edge" was released via Vevo in the fall of that year. In 2017, she released her debut studio album, Expectations. Recently, on July 29, 2022 she released her second studio album Panorama. She is currently touring through the summer.
Danja
Hailing from Virginia Beach, VA, two time Grammy award winning producer and songwriter Danja picked up drums and piano, playing at a church. His producing career gained momentum while working with Teddy Riley on Blackstreet's fourth album, Level II, but once he met Timbaland his success skyrocketed.
Danja has produced songs for a variety of artist across genres, including Britney Spears, Duran Duran, Usher, Keri Hilson, T.I., Nelly Furtado, Kevin Cossom, Ciara, Pink, Mariah Carey, Timbaland, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Missy Elliott, M.I.A., Justin Timberlake, JoJo, Joe Jonas, Simple Plan, The Clutch, T-Pain, Diddy, Meek Mill, Björk and AGNEZ MO. In 2006 he produced a strong of successful tracks like "Put You On The Game" by rapper The Game, "Promiscuous"
His name is on a slew of other chart toppers, such as Madonna's "4 Minutes", Keri Hilson's song "Knock You Down" and P!nk's track "Sober." Danja co-wrote and co-produced "Shining" by DJ Khaled featuring Jay-Z and Beyoncé which immediately hit number one on Billboard's Trending 140.
In 2007 he won a Grammy award for Best Dance Recording for his work on "SexyBack" by Justin Timberlake. That same year he was also nominated for FutureSex/LoveSounds for Album of the Year. In 2008 he won again in the Best Dance Recording category for another Justin Timberlake hit, "LoveStoned/
Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA
Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second
Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 194 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.
At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.
Follow us: twitter.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse