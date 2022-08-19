News By Tag
Harmolodic jazz keyboardist Dave Bryant announces the Fall line-up of monthly jazz concerts
Fall season line-up for "Third Thursdays", the monthly harmolodic jazz series, with host keyboardist and composer Dave Bryant, colleague of the late great Ornette Coleman. A Harmolodic Project of Appalachian Springs Foundation.
By: Dave Bryant Music
For the Fall, the following concerts will be taking place:
"Third Thursdays" with Dave Bryant and Friends: a monthly harmolodic jazz series. Held on the third Thursday of each month, starting at 8:00 pm. Further updates on each month's musical guests can be found at dbryantmusic.com/
Further background information on "Third Thursdays" host:
Dave Bryant's overall goal for "Third Thursdays" is to showcase a diverse range of Boston-area musical artists, as well as his fellow Ornette Coleman sidemen. The series provides a venue for the musicians to perform their work in an acoustically sympathetic performance space with professional video and sound recording to document the event. In addition, the Coleman collaborators are interviewed about their experience for presentation in a podcast. While these interviews help preserve and further the legacy of a jazz giant, all of the varied and carefully curated concerts share the experience of the interplay of musical relationships that is the key to harmolodics and to Coleman's work and vision.
In July, Bryant invited Prime Time guitarist Kenny Wessel to join in on a harmoldic-fueled exploration, alongside Bryant, John Lockwood (bass), and Luther Gray (drums). Kenny sat down with Dave for the first Third Thursday interview, which can be found at youtu.be/KEf6AmIVn-
Further background information on "Third Thursdays" host Dave Bryant can be found at dbryantmusic.com (http://www.dbryantmusic.com/)
The "Third Thursdays" harmolodic jazz series is funded in part by the Appalachian Springs Foundation (ASF), a private foundation located in Charleston, WV. As a nonprofit arts and educational organization, ASF has supported dance, film, music, and educational projects. dbryantmusic.com/
