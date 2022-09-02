Healthcare Litigation Firm Dummit, Buchholz & Trapp Promotes Four New Partners

By: Dummit, Buchholz & Trapp

-- Dummit, Buchholz & Trapp is proud to announce the elevation of four associates to partnership, effective July 1, 2022. Their appointment is part of the firm's continuing growth strategy and the first for the San Diego office since opening in 1991."Our new partners reflect our firm's commitment to excellence and an equal voice in leadership,"Managing Partner Scott D. Buchholz, Esq. remarks. "They have earned our clients' trust and our firm's confidence in their professional abilities. It is a privilege to refer to these individuals as fellow partners."Moira S. Brennan, Esq. (San Diego): Ms. Brennan's practice spans healthcare law, business litigation, and employment law. Ms. Brennan has expertise in matters related to healthcare including mental health care, as well as product and general liability, in both state and federal court. Along with advocacy in litigation, Ms. Brennan also advises on policies and practices to curtail regulatory issues and curtail litigation. Ms. Brennan offers consultations and presentations on healthcare compliance, evolving healthcare laws, best nursing practices, documentation, healthcare and employment policies, hiring, discrimination and harassment training.Pari H. Granum, Esq. (San Diego): Ms. Granum focuses her practice on defending healthcare systems, hospitals, and individual health care providers in professional liability matters. She also defends general liability claims against major retail centers and other businesses throughout California. Ms. Granum has successfully resolved claims through dispositive motions and skilled settlement negotiations. She prides herself on her writing skills and ability to foster strong client relationships to ensure superior representation.Harmon B. Levine, Esq. (Los Angeles): Mr. Levine has devoted the vast majority of his legal career to the defense of doctors, hospitals, and other health care professionals, handling alleged medical malpractice, nursing malpractice and dependent adult / elder abuse actions, with outstanding results. He is committed to the most effective and highest quality defense of our clients. He has achieved a number of jury trial defense verdicts (including high exposure cases) in his representation of hospitals.Nicole G. Wells, Esq. (San Diego): Ms. Wells proudly represents doctors, hospital entities, and non-profit organizations and lectures on a variety of risk reduction and regulatory compliance topics. She has successfully defended individual providers and healthcare organizations against actions spanning catastrophic birth and brain injury to complex medical issues. This broad spectrum of experience allows her to quickly identify, understand and address medical-legal issues that commonly and uncommonly arise in litigation.Dummit, Buchholz & Trapp was established in 1975 to defend and serve California's healthcare providers and hospital industry. While this remains the firm's focus, our successful representation of healthcare clients has naturally expanded the firm's practice to include defense of employment law claims, casualty, personal injury, and general business litigation. Our team approach is designed to deliver big-firm results with small firm responsiveness.