Dranoff 2 Piano & the Coral Gables Art Cinema Present "Siren of the Tropics"
Silent Film star Josephine Baker in a new live score and screening of "Siren of the Tropics"
(Miami, August 24, 2022) On Wednesday, September 14th at 7PM at the Coral Gables Art Cinema, Dranoff 2 Piano will give a live two piano performance of top black jazz composers with the screening of the 1927 silent classic "Siren of the Tropics" starring one of America's most successful black artists of international stages and screens, Josephine Baker.
Miami's newest jazz piano duo Angel Perez and Devin Shaw will present their new jazz score for "Siren of the Tropics" featuring Scott Joplin, Duke Ellington, Hazel Scott, Billy Strayhorn, Dizzy Gillespie, and Nina Simone on two Steinway concert grands with original works by renowned jazz composer and pianist Martin Bejerano in front of this iconic silent film and a live audience at the Cinema.
The screening will be followed by a talk back with local leaders in film, music, and dance on historical representation of black artists in the performing arts, "Can we continue to accept and present these works as great art in the context of today's culture and audiences?"
"Siren of the Tropics" live concert and screening is a silent film featuring one of our greatest American performance artists, Josephine Baker, who had to leave the American Jim Crow south to become one of the greatest stars of the 20th century. The silent classic will take place on Wednesday, September 14th at the Coral Gables Art Cinema located at 260 Aragon Avenue in Coral Gables. Tickets including a 6PM patron reception with concert, film screening, and discussion on the presentation of past and future black artist characterizations will follow the hour and 15-minute film.
"Siren of the Tropics" tickets for live concert and reception are $50 with a limited number of $5 student tickets available only at the box office. For more information, visit www.Dranoff2Piano.org or call 786-385-9689.
About Dranoff
For 36 years, the Dranoff International 2 Piano Foundation has been the world's leading champion of exclusively two piano repertoire and artistry. It is the only international foundation, accredited by the World Federation of International Music Competitions, to discover, promote, and award honors to top professional duo piano artists through its competition, commissions, and presentations of duo piano concerts. The Dranoff promotes awareness in a new generation of students of the transformational power of music and the arts through its multi-disciplinary, educational, and inspirational concert program, PIANO SLAM.
About the Coral Gables Art Cinema
About the Artists
Angel Perez is a Pianist, composer, and arranger who was born and raised in Miami Beach, Florida. His love for music began when he was a toddler, however it wasn't until the age of 9 that he formally began learning how to play the piano, taking group lessons at the SoBe Institute of the Arts. shortly afterwards, Angel started private piano lessons and within two years was asked to perform with the Brampton Symphony Orchestra in Ontario, Canada and held his own solo piano recital months after. Since then, Angel has continued to develop his skills. Angel has performed at concerts, festivals, and competitions including The Essentially Ellington Competition, Sankofa Jazz Festival, Miami Downtown jazz festival, and Okeechobee Music Festival. Angel recently now graduated with his Bachelor's in Jazz Performance at the University of Miami in 2021 and is continuing his studies at the university, pursuing a Master's in Music Therapy. Angel has always been connected to music, but also believes that it is important to connect with others as well. He incorporates this in his playing by listening and supporting the people he plays with.
Devin Shaw is a 19-year-old pianist. At the age of 12, Devin began his classical music training at the Merit School of Music, and has studied jazz with the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Ravinia Jazz Scholars. In 2019, 2020, and 2021, Devin was selected to play piano in the Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA) state-wide music festival at the highest level in the Honors Jazz Combo. Currently, Devin studies jazz privately with pianist Ryan Cohan, as well as many other renowned Chicago musicians. In the fall of 2021, he joined the Jazz Studies at the prestigious University of Miami Frost School of Music with a Stamps Scholarship. In addition to his musical pursuits, Devin is an avid reader, history-lover, and a photographer. Devin's future goals after college are to attend law school, practice as an attorney and then start his own record label.
www.Dranoff2Piano.org | www.GablesCinema.com
Contact
Carlene Sawyer
carlene@dranoff2piano.org
305-572-9900
