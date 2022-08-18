 
Seconds Out- A Tribute to Women and Girls is just 1 week away!

Take a stand with us in the fight to end gender based violence
By: Truth & Reconciliation Conversations
 
 
South Africa and Africa heavyweight champion
South Africa and Africa heavyweight champion
JOHANNESBURG - Aug. 23, 2022 - PRLog -- We are ready to host you at Snatch 32 in Parktown North on 28 August 2022. Doors open at 12:00, with the event to start at 13:00. The clients from our gym and other gyms are excited for the opportunity to fight for such an important cause. All our participating fighters have taken the Truth and Reconciliation Conversations (TRC) Pledge against Gender Based Violence (GBV); "I pledge to end GBV where I live" and the campaign has reached Uganda and Ghana. The participants will stand as influencers at the event, with their pledge playing live before they get into the ring. The fact that our professional boxers and the participants are willingly taking the pledge to create awareness for GBV supports the narrative that boxing does not promote violence and that we can take a stand against GBV through a combative sport.

Our theme, A Tribute to Women and Girls, is about celebrating women. Our host for the day is Dali Mamphiswana, a developing South African female actress. Together with Jodi Solomon, Zikhona Bali and Tamara Dey, these four women will stand as role models for both women and men in the fight against gender based violence.

We look forward to seeing you all on the 28th August for a fun filled day and in support of a great cause. We hope that you come hungry, ready to dance and shout for your favorite contestant!

This event is brought to you by Roy Jones Jr & Jodi Solomon Boxing, Truth & Reconciliation Converations (TRC) and King Africa Radio & TV

About Roy Jones Jr and Jodi Solomon Boxing

Roy Jones Jr and Jodi Solomon Boxing was established by South Africa's first female manager and internationally recognized trainer and Roy Jones Jr, 6 Time boxing World Champion and Hall of Famer, boxing commentator and trainer, to bring South Africa a world class boxing gym

About Truth & Reconciliation Conversations (TRC)

TRC is a non-profit organization committed to promoting racial reconciliation and gender equality. It has organized annual observances of Nelson Mandela International Day and 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence in the US, South Africa, and around the world. The TRC Pledge campaign and Orange Couch Conversations course were launched to galvanize youth worldwide to end gender-based violence where they live through civic education and activism.

King Africa Radio TV

King Africa Online Radio TV intends to strengthen grassroots capacities to build tolerant, inclusive communities globally by building communities that have knowledge of their Human Rights and creating a creative platform for intercultural exchange. We take stands against all forms of negativity, including domestic/gender-based violence, racism, and all other forms of abuses.

Truth & Reconciliation Conversations
