Seconds Out- A Tribute to Women and Girls is just 1 week away!
Take a stand with us in the fight to end gender based violence
By: Truth & Reconciliation Conversations
Our theme, A Tribute to Women and Girls, is about celebrating women. Our host for the day is Dali Mamphiswana, a developing South African female actress. Together with Jodi Solomon, Zikhona Bali and Tamara Dey, these four women will stand as role models for both women and men in the fight against gender based violence.
We look forward to seeing you all on the 28th August for a fun filled day and in support of a great cause. We hope that you come hungry, ready to dance and shout for your favorite contestant!
This event is brought to you by Roy Jones Jr & Jodi Solomon Boxing, Truth & Reconciliation Converations (TRC) and King Africa Radio & TV
About Roy Jones Jr and Jodi Solomon Boxing
Roy Jones Jr and Jodi Solomon Boxing was established by South Africa's first female manager and internationally recognized trainer and Roy Jones Jr, 6 Time boxing World Champion and Hall of Famer, boxing commentator and trainer, to bring South Africa a world class boxing gym
About Truth & Reconciliation Conversations (TRC)
TRC is a non-profit organization committed to promoting racial reconciliation and gender equality. It has organized annual observances of Nelson Mandela International Day and 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence in the US, South Africa, and around the world. The TRC Pledge campaign and Orange Couch Conversations course were launched to galvanize youth worldwide to end gender-based violence where they live through civic education and activism.
King Africa Radio TV
King Africa Online Radio TV intends to strengthen grassroots capacities to build tolerant, inclusive communities globally by building communities that have knowledge of their Human Rights and creating a creative platform for intercultural exchange. We take stands against all forms of negativity, including domestic/gender-based violence.
Contact
Truth & Reconciliation Conversations
***@trconversations.com
