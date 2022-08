T-Omega Wind Awarded Competitive National Science Foundation Grant

Dedicated to Democratizing Offshore Wind, T-Omega Wind Pursues Radical Redesign of Floating Offshore Turbine

Contact

Dave Forbes

***@t-omegawind.com Dave Forbes

End

--has been awarded a U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant of $256,000 to conduct research and development (R&D) work on their groundbreaking floating offshore wind turbine.The proposed technology is a floating wind turbine that will reduce 80% of the weight of a conventional floating turbine and makes it possible to fabricate more components locally, with domestic businesses and jobs. T-Omega Wind is developing a first-of-its-kind class of offshore wind turbines that have minimal weight, that ride on top of the waves, that expand deployability into regions inaccessible with current technology, and that increases mobility for installation / maintenance. Such a floating structure has never before been designed, and when successful, the global impact will have the potential to suppress carbon emissions at the scale of gigatons of carbon dioxide (CO2e) equivalent/year."NSF accelerates the translation of emerging technologies into transformative new products and services," said Erwin Gianchandani, NSF Assistant Director for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships. "We take great pride in funding deep-technology startups and small businesses that will shape science and engineering results into meaningful solutions for today and tomorrow."Brita Formato, CEO of T-Omega Wind, added, "We're thrilled to receive this grant from the National Science Foundation, and to begin our work with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. In our mission to democratize floating offshore wind, we have redesigned the wind turbine from the water up - this grant is the next step in commercializing our solution."All proposals submitted to the NSF SBIR/STTR program, also known as America's Seed Fund powered by NSF, undergo a rigorous merit-based review process. Once a small business is awarded a Phase I grant, it becomes eligible to apply for Phase II funding and additional supplements totaling up to $1.7 million. To get started, startups or entrepreneurs submit a written Project Pitch to see if their technology idea could be a good fit for the program. To learn more about America's Seed Fund powered by NSF, visit: https://seedfund.nsf.gov/ NSF has several programs that help accelerate the translation of research results to practice and provide pathways for researchers, startups and aspiring entrepreneurs to move their ideas from the laboratory to the market and society. To learn more about how NSF helps unlock future technologies for national and societal impact, visit: https://beta.nsf.gov/ tip/latest America's Seed Fund powered by NSF awards more than $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. America's Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $8.8 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering.