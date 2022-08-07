News By Tag
Two Athletes Once College Rivals Set to launch New Podcast "College Rivals" in Track & Field History
A thought-provoking podcast that's part track & field heated rivalries, part weekly innovative discussion on how we revolutionize the sport into a professional league on par with the NBA, NFL, and F1 Motorsport.
By: College Rivals
Bowen, a former middle-distance standout for the George Mason University Patriots founder of College Rivals podcast (host) alongside his two co-hosts Tosha Woodward Sumner and Michael Jasper will launch their show, College Rivals in the USA. Starting in September, the Tuesday weekly show will be co-hosted by Bowen, Tosha Woodward Sumner, and Michael Jasper, producer/filmmaker for LaNaMa Films.
Launching in Pittsburg, PA, College Rivals with Simon Bowen, Tosha Woodward Sumner, and Michael Jasper will bring fans and listeners behind-the-scenes offering unprecedented access to both current and former athletes inside and outside the fast lanes of college track & field to unleash never-ending rivalries and stories never shared before in track and field.
Each week, expect an eclectic mix of guests as Bowen, Jasper, and Tosha Woodward Sumner discuss topical issues that impact the sport today while also discovering life outside the fast lane and providing their take on the latest oval-related happenings from the worlds of track & field, entertainment, business and beyond.
Also expected is a Sports Transformational series and they're soon to be released a new feature, RE-IMAGINE Track and Field at the Elite Level compared to the NBA, NFL, and F1 motorsports. Bowen and his team of rivals starting line-up of guests for College Rivals will feature guests spread across the world including JAMAICA, the USA, Europe, Australasia, and Africa.
"Michael, Tosha, and I are excited to launch our new show, 'College Rivals,' among the long-awaited track & field fans worldwide. Additionally, I have always sought to look for opportunities to bring our track & field community together and to bring voices from different fields and backgrounds onto my podcast to look at the sport differently and offer innovative and revolutionary solutions to change the face of the sport."
Simon Bowen is a former Jamaican top middle-distance runner…competed for George Mason University (GMU) under the tutelage of Coach John Cook and was a 6 time All-American.
Michael Jasper is an accomplished former 800m runner of Reebok Enclaves under Coach Gagliano…graduated from Georgetown University, Washington, DC.
And Tosha Woodward Sumner, an outstanding middle-distance runner graduated from Villanova University where she became an eight-time All-American during her collegiate career and was a two-time selection to the BIG EAST All-Academic Team.
