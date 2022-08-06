News By Tag
SPECTRAFORCE® Listed in SIA's "Largest Staffing Firms in the United States" 2022 Report
By: SPECTRAFORCE
"Largest Staffing Firms in the US" is an annual research report created by SIA. This year, the report focused on highlighting 225 staffing companies that generated $100 million or more in US staffing revenue last year. In total, the companies on this list, of which SPECTRAFORCE® was #142, generated $134.9 billion in US staffing revenue, which was 76.2% of the market total. Details included in this report for each firm are estimated 2021 staffing revenue, market share, and largest skill segments supplied, among others.
"While some industries experienced disruptions in 2021, the staffing industry instead flourished in an environment of record demand," said Timothy Landhuis, VP of Research at SIA. "We salute the hard work and resourcefulness of the staffing firms that appear on this year's list, that were able to deliver at record scale, and that altogether generated an extraordinary $135 billion in staffing revenue."
In addition to its spot on this report, SPECTRAFORCE® has a thorough history of winning awards and mentions from SIA. Other SIA awards won by SPECTRAFORCE® include the 2022 Annual Diversity-Owned Staffing Firms List and Fastest Growing US Staffing Firms from 2011-2018 and in 2020, and Top Diversity Staffing Firms in 2012.
About SPECTRAFORCE®
Established in 2004, SPECTRAFORCE® is one of the fastest-growing global staffing companies servicing over 120 mid-to-large-
About SIA
SIA is the Global Advisor on Staffing and Workforce Solutions
Elevating the Workforce Solutions Ecosystem
Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.
Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences, and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.
Contact
Alison Webster, Marketing Manager
***@spectraforce.com
