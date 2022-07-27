News By Tag
Women of Color STEM Conference Announces 2022 List of Award Recipients
The annual conference, now in its 27th year, gathers leaders, innovators, and disruptors in STEM industries and education for a three-day event of keynotes, panels, awards, and activities.
Since 1995, awards presented at the Women of Color STEM Conference have honored excellence in STEM and underscored the severe under-representation of women in STEM and at senior levels in all disciplines. For nearly three decades, employers committed to inclusion have chosen the Women of Color STEM Conference to exchange best practices and strategies to attract and keep girls and women in scientific and technical fields. This year's co-sponsor is Raytheon Technologies, with additional sponsorship from Jacobs Engineering.
The event has highlighted the continuing challenges that bias, discrimination, and harassment pose to diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. That's why the 2022 conference theme is a call to action while reflecting the development and progress to achieve universal workplace gender equality.
In addition to a series of events for attendees to gather, learn, and grow together, the conference hosts an awards ceremony to honor women from a myriad of backgrounds who have overcome obstacles, paved new ways towards success, and have spent time mentoring and nurturing the next generation of STEM leaders. Awards presented at WOC honor excellence and underscore the under-representation of women in all STEM disciplines. Here are the awardees for this year's Women of Color STEM DTX Conference.
The 2022 Women of Color STEM Award Recipients
Technologist of the Year
Valerie Sheares Ashby, Ph.D.
President
University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Career Achievement – Government
Andra Homer
Chief, Resource Management
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District
Phi-Anh "Ann" Lutz
Systems Security Engineer
U.S. Air Force
Donna Merriman
Deputy Commander
Defense Contract Management Agency
Career Achievement – Industry
Sharon Jean-Baptiste
Vice President, Midwest Operations
Jacobs
Sadiqa Mahmood
Senior Vice President and General Manager, Life Sciences Business
Health Catalyst
D Sangeeta
CEO and Founder
Gotara
Community Service
Karriema Calhoun
Manager, Indirect Supply Chain
The Boeing Company
Cesanee Johnson
Program Manager and Business Operations Lead
Raytheon Technologies
Adrienne M. Somerville
CEO
Talent & Technical Solutions Corporation
Corporate Responsibility
Bernice Billups
Director, Boeing Global Engagement
The Boeing Company
Judy Johnson
Vice President
Jacobs
Diversity Leadership
Ruthie Barnes
Branch Chief/Program Manager
United States Air Force Materiel Command, BOMC Development Support Branch
Denise LaMaison-Bell
Senior Program Coordinator
Jacobs
Educational Leadership – Corporate Promotion of Education
Molly Mo
Global Engineering Learning & Development Manager
Ford Motor Company
Briana Pompilus
Executive Advisor, Project Manager of Operations for Global Digital Center of Excellence
Jacobs
FinTech Leadership
Josnelly Aponte
Director
Consumers Energy
JeanMarie LeiAnuenue Priola
Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Modernization, Automation and Development (IMAD) Portfolio Manager
HQ ACC A2
U.S. Air Force
GEM Student Leadership
Samantha Mendez
Research Assistant (PhD Student)
The Ohio State University
Lifetime Achievement Award
Amanda Goodson, Ph.D.
Senior Director
Engineering and Mission Assurance, Raytheon Intelligence & Space
Managerial Leadership – Government
Jennifer Mills, Ph.D.
Supervisory Computer Engineer
(CECOM) – U.S. Army Information Systems Engineering Command
Managerial Leadership – Industry
Jilma Jimenez
Vice President
Jacobs
Hue Robinson
Microchip Implementation Program Manager
Ford Motor Company
Chrissy Thom
Senior Vice President, Global Growth, Strategy & Solutions
Jacobs
New Media/IT Leadership
Petronella Chola Sims
Vice President, Enterprise Technology
ICF
Ebony Rose Smith
Cybersecurity Technical Program Manager
Walmart Inc.
Outstanding Technical Contribution
Tamara Goyea, Ph.D.
Section Supervisor
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
Ruchi Mahindru
Senior Technical Staff Member
IBM Research
President's Award
LaTara Harris
Director External Affairs
AT&T
Professional Achievement – Government
Vanessa Espinoza
Deputy Fire Chief, Hill AFB, UT
United States Air Force Materiel Command, 775th Civil Engineering Squadron/Fire Department
Shawanta Leary
Noncommissioned Officer in Charge of Group Plans
90th Security Forces Group
United States Air Force
Seana McNeal
Senior General Engineer, Aerospace Systems Directorate
United States Air Force Materiel Command
Professional Achievement – Industry
Joy Johnson
Senior Financial Control Analyst
The Boeing Company
Da'Shaun Joseph
Portfolio Manager/Program Manager
Student Leadership – Undergraduate Level
Cierra Williams
Target Digital Network Analyst
National Security Agency Georgia
Technical Innovation
Carissa Pajel
MP&P Engineer (Chemical Technology)
The Boeing Company
Hui-ping Wang, Ph.D.
Technical Fellow
General Motors LLC
Special Recognition
Angela Butler
Capture Director
GDIT
Aida Gonzalez-Lopez
Director, International Programs Products Division
Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division
Candace Kenner
Manager, Talent Acquisition
Huntington Ingalls Industries
Ashley McQueen
Business Manager for the NASA SBIR/STTR Program Management Office
NASA Ames Research Center
Mai-Chi Nguyen
Engineering Specialist
Bell
Vernessa Noye
Computer Scientist
U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center
Agnes Ortega
DVP Global Compliance and Quality Operations
Abbott
Tuyet-Hanh Schnell
Lead Member Engineering Staff
Lockheed Martin
Antoinette Ward
Networking Performance & Reliability Engineer
Leidos
Whitni Wilson Wertz
Associate Director, High Rise Group, High Rise Contract Logistics Center (HRCLC)
Otis Elevator
About The Women of Color STEM Conference
The Women of Color STEM Conference is produced by Career Communications Group, Inc. (CCG), the leader in workforce diversity, working with all types of companies to help support them in promoting multiculturalism and gender equity in STEM fields (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics)
