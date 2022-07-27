Women of Color STEM Conference Announces 2022 List of Award Recipients

The annual conference, now in its 27th year, gathers leaders, innovators, and disruptors in STEM industries and education for a three-day event of keynotes, panels, awards, and activities.

End

-- The 2022 Women of Color (WOC) STEM Digital Twin Experience (DTX) will be held October 6-8, 2022. Over the three-day event, the Conference will provide forums on retaining women and girls in STEM, continuous improvement, and networking. This year's theme is "The Struggle, the Progress, and the Future."Since 1995, awards presented at the Women of Color STEM Conference have honored excellence in STEM and underscored the severe under-representation of women in STEM and at senior levels in all disciplines. For nearly three decades, employers committed to inclusion have chosen the Women of Color STEM Conference to exchange best practices and strategies to attract and keep girls and women in scientific and technical fields. This year's co-sponsor is Raytheon Technologies, with additional sponsorship from Jacobs Engineering.The event has highlighted the continuing challenges that bias, discrimination, and harassment pose to diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. That's why the 2022 conference theme is a call to action while reflecting the development and progress to achieve universal workplace gender equality.In addition to a series of events for attendees to gather, learn, and grow together, the conference hosts an awards ceremony to honor women from a myriad of backgrounds who have overcome obstacles, paved new ways towards success, and have spent time mentoring and nurturing the next generation of STEM leaders. Awards presented at WOC honor excellence and underscore the under-representation of women in all STEM disciplines. Here are the awardees for this year's Women of Color STEM DTX Conference.The 2022 Women of Color STEM Award RecipientsTechnologist of the YearValerie Sheares Ashby, Ph.D.PresidentUniversity of Maryland, Baltimore CountyCareer Achievement – GovernmentAndra HomerChief, Resource ManagementU.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento DistrictPhi-Anh "Ann" LutzSystems Security EngineerU.S. Air ForceDonna MerrimanDeputy CommanderDefense Contract Management AgencyCareer Achievement – IndustrySharon Jean-BaptisteVice President, Midwest OperationsJacobsSadiqa MahmoodSenior Vice President and General Manager, Life Sciences BusinessHealth CatalystD SangeetaCEO and FounderGotaraCommunity ServiceKarriema CalhounManager, Indirect Supply ChainThe Boeing CompanyCesanee JohnsonProgram Manager and Business Operations LeadRaytheon TechnologiesAdrienne M. SomervilleCEOTalent & Technical Solutions CorporationCorporate ResponsibilityBernice BillupsDirector, Boeing Global EngagementThe Boeing CompanyJudy JohnsonVice PresidentJacobsDiversity LeadershipRuthie BarnesBranch Chief/Program ManagerUnited States Air Force Materiel Command, BOMC Development Support BranchDenise LaMaison-BellSenior Program CoordinatorJacobsEducational Leadership – Corporate Promotion of EducationMolly MoGlobal Engineering Learning & Development ManagerFord Motor CompanyBriana PompilusExecutive Advisor, Project Manager of Operations for Global Digital Center of ExcellenceJacobsFinTech LeadershipJosnelly AponteDirectorConsumers EnergyJeanMarie LeiAnuenue PriolaIntelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Modernization, Automation and Development (IMAD) Portfolio ManagerHQ ACC A2U.S. Air ForceGEM Student LeadershipSamantha MendezResearch Assistant (PhD Student)The Ohio State UniversityLifetime Achievement AwardAmanda Goodson, Ph.D.Senior DirectorEngineering and Mission Assurance, Raytheon Intelligence & SpaceManagerial Leadership – GovernmentJennifer Mills, Ph.D.Supervisory Computer Engineer(CECOM) – U.S. Army Information Systems Engineering CommandManagerial Leadership – IndustryJilma JimenezVice PresidentJacobsHue RobinsonMicrochip Implementation Program ManagerFord Motor CompanyChrissy ThomSenior Vice President, Global Growth, Strategy & SolutionsJacobsNew Media/IT LeadershipPetronella Chola SimsVice President, Enterprise TechnologyICFEbony Rose SmithCybersecurity Technical Program ManagerWalmart Inc.Outstanding Technical ContributionTamara Goyea, Ph.D.Section SupervisorJohns Hopkins University Applied Physics LaboratoryRuchi MahindruSenior Technical Staff MemberIBM ResearchPresident's AwardLaTara HarrisDirector External AffairsAT&TProfessional Achievement – GovernmentVanessa EspinozaDeputy Fire Chief, Hill AFB, UTUnited States Air Force Materiel Command, 775th Civil Engineering Squadron/Fire DepartmentShawanta LearyNoncommissioned Officer in Charge of Group Plans90th Security Forces GroupUnited States Air ForceSeana McNealSenior General Engineer, Aerospace Systems DirectorateUnited States Air Force Materiel CommandProfessional Achievement – IndustryJoy JohnsonSenior Financial Control AnalystThe Boeing CompanyDa'Shaun JosephPortfolio Manager/Program ManagerStudent Leadership – Undergraduate LevelCierra WilliamsTarget Digital Network AnalystNational Security Agency GeorgiaTechnical InnovationCarissa PajelMP&P Engineer (Chemical Technology)The Boeing CompanyHui-ping Wang, Ph.D.Technical FellowGeneral Motors LLCSpecial RecognitionAngela ButlerCapture DirectorGDITAida Gonzalez-LopezDirector, International Programs Products DivisionNaval Air Warfare Center Training Systems DivisionCandace KennerManager, Talent AcquisitionHuntington Ingalls IndustriesAshley McQueenBusiness Manager for the NASA SBIR/STTR Program Management OfficeNASA Ames Research CenterMai-Chi NguyenEngineering SpecialistBellVernessa NoyeComputer ScientistU.S. Army Engineer Research and Development CenterAgnes OrtegaDVP Global Compliance and Quality OperationsAbbottTuyet-Hanh SchnellLead Member Engineering StaffLockheed MartinAntoinette WardNetworking Performance & Reliability EngineerLeidosWhitni Wilson WertzAssociate Director, High Rise Group, High Rise Contract Logistics Center (HRCLC)Otis ElevatorThe Women of Color STEM Conference is produced by Career Communications Group, Inc. (CCG), the leader in workforce diversity, working with all types of companies to help support them in promoting multiculturalism and gender equity in STEM fields (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). For 27 years, the Women of Color STEM Conference has been a leading event for professional development, networking, and providing a resource for women to feel empowered. For more information about the 2022 Women of Color STEM DTX Conference, visit www.womenofcolor.net. Registration is now open