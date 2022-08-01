News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Bianca Dickerson Williams, Black Moms At Risk Speaks at Congressional Mamas' Caucus Kick-Off in DC
California mother breaks silence on catastrophic injuries during childbirth that nearly made her a Black maternal mortality crisis statistic
By: Black Moms At Risk
This was Dickerson Williams' first time sharing details of her traumatic experience in the delivery room, and subsequently in the courtroom, in front of an audience. More information on her story can be found at: Bianca's Story: Black Moms At Risk. (See link to short film at the end of the press release)
"Instead of holding my baby in my arms that day, I was hoping and praying to God that I was going to make it out alive," said Dickerson Williams. "Instead of owning up to their catastrophic mistakes, conducting tests, and finding solutions for the debilitating physical pain they caused, the hospital sent a social worker to evaluate my mental state and ask if I have diapers at home. I felt unheard, ignored, and humiliated."
Mothering Justice established the Congressional Mamas' Caucus, with the support of a bicameral coalition in Congress and in close partnership with more than 20 national advocacy organizations. The purpose is to advocate for mothers of color and their families, and empower them to be engaged and hold those in charge accountable to make the changes Mamas want to see on a variety of policies.
Dickerson Williams was proud to speak alongside other advocates, mothers, Administration officials, and policymakers, including Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib (MI-13), Grace Meng (NY-6), Pramila Jayapal (WA-7), Congressmen Andy Levin (MI-9) Jimmy Gomez (CA-34) and White House Gender Policy Advisor and Director of the Gender Policy Council— Jennifer Klein. Additional Members of Congress also attended, including Senator Cory Booker (NJ) who spoke remotely. Link: Bianca Dickerson Williams remarks to the Congressional Mamas' Caucus (https://fb.watch/
"While this traumatic childbirth experience is still very difficult to discuss publicly I decided to speak out in the hopes of saving other women from this anguish and trauma, and frankly to help save the lives of Black and Indigenous Women," said Dickerson Williams. "It is heartening to be on Capitol Hill, to witness this level of support and commitment that has been made to current mothers, future mothers and the mothers who tragically lost their lives on what should have been one of their happiest days."
Link: Bianca Dickerson Williams remarks to the Congressional Mamas' Caucus (https://fb.watch/
Short film: Bianca's Story: Black Moms At Risk (https://blackmomsatrisk.com/
News release: Black Maternal Health Crisis Hits Home for California Woman (https://blackmomsatrisk.com/
Website: BlackMomsAtRisk.com
Email: BlackMomsAtRisk@
Twitter: @BlackMomsAtRisk (https://twitter.com/
Facebook: @BlackMomsRisk (https://www.facebook.com/
Instagram: @BlackMomsAtRisk (https://www.instagram.com/
Contact
Kevin Lampe
***@kurthlampe.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 01, 2022