San Francisco Black Film Festival & NOSACONN Share Arts News from South Africa's KZN Film Commission
The San Francisco Black Film Festival hosted its recent festival in June & NOSACONN (New Orleans South Africa Connection) held "Essence of Africa Week in July. They share news of winning artists from Durban's KwaZulu Natal Film Commission.
By: Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz
The San Francisco Black Film Festival & NOSACONN are pleased to share the latest News from South Africa's KwaZulu Natal Film Commission:
The 09th Simon "Mabhunu" Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards Winners Announced at a Glittering event
South Africa : The winners of the annual Simon "Mabhunu" Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards were announced at a glittering event on Saturday 23rd July, 2022, during the Durban International Film Festival. Hosted by the award-winning personable Khaya Mthethwa, the awards were graced by government representatives, industry professionals, television and film personalities including Honourable MPL Ravi Pillay :MEC Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Dr. Thembi Mtshali, Award-winning Leleti Khumalo, international actor and main cast member on UK/SA Production currently on production in KZN, Jimmy Jean-Louis.
The event was opened with an upbeat Qhom performance by KZN's Beast. The Chairperson of the KZN Film Commission Board Ms. Nise Malange welcomed the guests, followed by a Keynote speech by Honourable MPL Ravi Pillay : MEC Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs. The Overall Chairperson of the Judging Panel, represented by the head of AFDA Film School, Temara Prem declared the judging press transparent and fair.
Winners were presented by officials as well as film, television, and radio personalities. For a comprehensive list of winners visit www.kznfilm.co.za
The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Junaid Ahmed posthumously. Junaid was an International Award-winning filmmaker born in KZN, Durban in 1959. He went to Southlands High School and graduated from the University of Durban Westville in the 1980's with BA (Honours) degree in Drama. Junaid's passion was always in the creative industries and he had a varied and prolific career in the arts. He produced, workshopped, acted in and directed many theatre productions at various community venues including the Asoka Theatre, the Market Theatre and at the National Arts Arts Festival. He also wrote and directed the acclaimed musical, Bombay Crush, which starred well-known SA actress Kajal Bagwandeen.
He directed the feature film More Than Just A Game for which Sony Pictures International (SPI) acquired the international distribution rights and was broadcast in over 40 countries. Together with Helena Spring, Junaid was, at the time of his death, producing a slate of nine films supported by the NFVF. The first of these - Hard To Get opened the 2014 Durban International Film Festival, and was released in cinemas later that year. Then in February of that year their co-produced film Happiness is a Four Letter Word (with Khanyi Mbau, Renate Stuurman and Mmabatho Montsho in lead roles) was the best performing film of all new releases, in South Africa on its opening weekend.
The Awards were hosted by the KZN Film Commission in association with the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs and produced by Khulasande SSS Holdings. Under the theme, Glam Night at the Sabela's, the awards streamed live on KZN Film Commissions' YouTube Channel and Facebook page.
Established in 2013, with the aim of celebrating and recognising excellence within the KwaZulu-Natal film and television industry, the Simon 'Mabhunu' Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards continues to shine the spotlight on the great strides being made by the many talented television and film practitioners by celebrating their outstanding achievements across South Africa, with a special focus on KwaZulu-Natal.
For a full list of winners visit www.kznfilm.co.za
About the KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission
The KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission is a provincial state entity, under the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA), in the Province of KwaZulu-Natal South Africa established in terms of the KwaZulu-Natal Commission Act, 2010 (Act No 3 of 2010). Its mandate is to facilitate support throughout the value chain to the local and international film industry through creating opportunities and growing the KwaZulu-Natal film industry.
For Media queries:
Naomi Mokhele,
PR and Events Specialist,
061 150 1221, NaomiM@kznfilm.co.za
-30-
In related news ~~~The San Francisco Black Film Festival & NOSACONN (New Orleans South Africa Connection) are pleased to inform:
The Durban International Film Festival Isiphethu Panel: The Power of Cinema to Create Social Justice Change, Friday, July 29, 7 a.m. PDT; 9 a.m. CDT; and 10 a.m. EDT; 4pm SAST- features San Francisco Black Film Festival Jeff Adachi Social Justice Award Winner: "ZinZun: A Revolutionary."
