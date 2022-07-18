 
L-Tron to Share Crime Scene Technology & Educational Workshop at the 2022 IAI Conference

By: L-Tron
 
OMAHA, Neb. - July 22, 2022 - PRLog -- The L-Tron team will be attending the 2022 IAI Educational Conference in Omaha, Nebraska from August 1-4, 2022. This year's conference will be held at the CHI Health Convention Center, and will feature lectures, workshops, and networking opportunities for forensic evidence examiners and crime scene investigators. The latest research, techniques, and technology will be shared throughout the duration of the conference.

L-Tron's OSCR360 system will be available for investigators to demo at booth 202. L-Tron team members, Andrew McNeill and Julianne Pangal, will be on-hand to introduce OSCR to investigators, detectives and other professionals in the field. McNeill is also scheduled to present a full-day forensic photography workshop at the conference.

OSCR360 was developed to capture entire scenes in minutes, preserve and organize critical evidence, present it clearly, and ultimately close cases with convictions. In the courtroom, OSCR is a powerful tool that enables the jury to see the crime scene and how each piece of evidence is tied to the case. This patented technology is particularly impactful across public safety markets, including law enforcement, fire investigation (https://www.l-tron.com/oscr360-arson-investigation), and environmental conservation, as well as in public safety training courses and for incident pre-planning (https://www.l-tron.com/oscr360-for-active-shooter-plannin...).

A 20-year law enforcement veteran and IAI Senior Crime Scene Analyst, Andrew McNeill now serves as an instrumental member of L-Tron's Law Enforcement Support Team, sharing his wealth of investigative and photography expertise with police agencies nationwide. At the 2022 Conference, McNeill will present his Forensic Photography Refresher Course to attendees. The workshop, titled "Shooting for Success: Forensic Photography Review Workshop" will be held from 8am-5pm on Thursday, August 4th. There are still spaces available for attendees to register.

For over two decades, L-Tron has supported thousands of municipalities across the 50 states. L-Tron proudly backs law enforcement organizations, such as the Badge of Honor Association, and regularly supports regional and national public safety conferences and training events. In addition to the OSCR360 technology, L-Tron is known in the law enforcement realm for its 4910LR Driver's License Reader and rugged eCitation equipment and accessories.

Additional Information

The IAI (International Association for Identification) is recognized worldwide for the advancement of forensics through education. More information on this year's IAI Conference can be found at https://na.eventscloud.com/ehome/657223.

Contact
Julianne Pangal
***@l-tron.com
End
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
Law Enforcement
Technology
Omaha - Nebraska - United States
Events
