SPECTRAFORCE®'s Client Relations EVP Awarded SIA's 40 Under 40 Award

RALEIGH, N.C.
SIA 2022 40 Under 40 Award
- July 20, 2022
-- SPECTRAFORCE®
is proud to announce that our Client Relations EVP, Martha Derbyshire, was spotlighted as a generational leader in staffing when she was included in the Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA's) sixth annual 40 Under 40 list.
Martha Derbyshire joined SPECTRAFORCE®
in 2009. Self-described as "incredibly competitive,"
Derbyshire has driven her career with team-centered goals that help others achieve their best and company leadership to flourish. As Executive VP of Client Relations, she oversees all SPECTRAFORCE®
sales and client operations. Amidst a career marked by great achievement, when the pandemic hit in 2020, Derbyshire helped SPECTRAFORCE®
pivot from sectors that were hard hit, such as retail, to focus on nursing and healthcare. This strategy led to revenue growing by 21% in 2020, and, despite challenges, the group achieved a remarkable growth of 62% in 2021.
As the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, SIA publishes their annual list to identify and honor staffing industry leaders of today and tomorrow. The list recognizes, rather than ranks, the listed professionals as major industry contributors still early in their careers.
"SIA's 2022 40 Under 40 share some extraordinary differentiators from those of other industries,"
said Subadhra Sriram, Editor and Publisher at SIA. "They have helped transition the industry from its pre-pandemic model of work to one that is more candidate-friendly and flexible. It takes both resilience and a vision to do that. In addition, this group loves working with people and placing them in jobs. These rising stars have seized the opportunity to build back better." The 2022 SIA 40 Under 40 class has indeed prioritized "building back better" with a reinvigorated focus on candidate care — a trend and an imperative for the post-pandemic staffing industry.
Avionté
and WorkN
are the sponsors of this year's SIA 40 Under 40 list. Avionté is a staffing and recruiting industry technology partner providing tools that empower staffing firms and connect them with job seekers. WorkN — a division of Avionté — helps enhance staffing firms' mobile capabilities for a better candidate experience. Rishabh Mehrotra, CEO of Avionté, said, ""These authentic leaders are moving the industry to a new tomorrow. You need to have passion to put people to work to serve your clients, the vision to understand a dynamic industry along with relentless focus on day-to-day execution. I am delighted to welcome and recognize a new generation of staffing leaders."This year's SIA 40 Under 40 listing
is available online and in print in the July/August 2022 issue of Staffing Industry Review
magazine. The 2022 honorees will be formally recognized during SIA's Collaboration in the Gig Economy
(https://web.cvent.com/
event/989e191a-
1ecb-48b1-90c8-
53ee35e6b853/
websitePage:
5dd27e51-6348-
conference taking place this Sept. 20-22 in Dallas.About SPECTRAFORCE®
Established in 2004, SPECTRAFORCE®
is one of the fastest-growing global staffing companies servicing over 120 mid-to-large-
scale clients in North America and India, within the Technology, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Life Sciences, Telecom, and Utility industries. A diversity-owned firm, SPECTRAFORCE®
is built on the concept of "human connection,"
defined by its branding tagline NEWJOBPHORIA®
, which is the excitement of bringing joy and freedom to the work lifestyle so its staff and clients can reach their highest potential. Learn more at http://www.spectraforce.com.About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)
Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions elevating the workforce solutions ecosystem. Known for award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, SIA helps both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. SIA's proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work. Its independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem. Additionally, SIA provides training and accreditation with its unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California with offices in London, England.