The HOPE Center collects donations for Tools For School

The Toms River nonprofit serves families in crisis with dignity and compassion, providing for their basic human needs, and striving to empower each person to achieve his or her greatest level of self-sufficiency.
The HOPE Center is collecting Tools For School.
TOMS RIVER, N.J. - July 20, 2022 - PRLog -- The HOPE Center is sending students back to school with the supplies necessary for another great year of learning. The Toms River nonprofit is collecting backpacks, notebooks (three- and five-subject), folders, binders (one- and two-inch), loose leaf paper (wide- and college-ruled), as well as monetary donations. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to The HOPE Center. For a full list of supplies needed, please email info@houseofhopeocean.org or call 732-341-4447.

"Tools For School would not be possible without the support of so many," said Amy VanBezooijen of The HOPE Center. "Thank you to our amazing team of volunteers who are organizing all of the donations and pack the backpacks with school supplies. Please accept our deepest appreciation for all that you do to help so many children and youth in our community."

The HOPE Center serves families in crisis with dignity and compassion, providing for their basic human needs, and striving to empower each person to achieve his or her greatest level of self-sufficiency. The nonprofit accomplishes this goal by offering vital services, food through its client-choice pantry and community garden, emergency shelter assistance, utility assistance, rental assistance, transportation, advocacy, coordinating services with partner agencies and other resources.

The HOPE Center has volunteer opportunities available in the following areas: Pantry, garden, reception, intake, grant writing and fundraising. To volunteer, please click here: https://houseofhopeocean.org/volunteer/.

"We are always looking for compassionate volunteers who are willing to share their gifts with our community through the wonderful works of The HOPE Center," said VanBezooijen. "Please feel free to go to our website, call or stop by for a visit. We are waiting for you with open arms."

The HOPE Center opened its doors in February 2008 to provide services to those individuals in need of assistance. Today, The HOPE Center's staff and over 110 volunteers provide resources, advocacy and coordinating services with partner agencies.

The HOPE Center is located at 253 Chestnut Street in Toms River. To learn more or for volunteer opportunities, visit https://houseofhopeocean.org/.

About The HOPE Center

The HOPE Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization initiated by the Clergy Association of Greater Toms River. Within a place of hope and faith, the mission of The HOPE Center is to serve families in crisis with dignity and compassion, providing for their basic human needs, and striving to empower each person to achieve his or her greatest level of self-sufficiency. Current hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 3pm. To reach The HOPE Center, call 732-341-4447. After 4pm, for emergency services, please call 211.

