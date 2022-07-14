News By Tag
HAPPY BIRTHDAY! NOSACONN Salutes International Nelson Mandela Day
Damon Batiste of Nola's Royal Family of Music & Nosaconn-New Orleans South Africa Connection Salutes International Nelson Mandela Day, July 18, 2022 On Televidz.
Following a successful week of Celebrate Africa 'Essence of Africa' NOLA Edition, the NOSACONN Founder highlights homage to Mandela via film screenings on the new platform "Televidz" and the New York South African Consulate screening of "Mandela in America."
Damon Batiste of NOLA's Royal Family of Music, an invited guest of the New York South Africa Consulate General celebration of the birthday of the late South African President Nelson Mandela honors the late great leader with a special tribute screening of his films NOSACONN In South Africa" Produced in collaboration with the South African Broadcasting System; and "New Orleans Arts in Education" in Partnership, Aulnay, France with United Way of NOLA & the Urban League on the new streaming platform Televidz (https://tellevidz.com/
As an added note Batiste's films were also screened during "Celebrate Africa Week, 'The Essence of Africa' NOLA Edition on July 4th & July 5th. The City of New Orleans presented proclamations to representatives from Senegal, Tanzania, Mozambique, South Africa and business delegates such as entertainment iconic leader Ernie Singleton and industrialist Lloyd Ward of Ward Holdings International founded with Martin W. Johnson.
"Having had the honor of meeting President Mandela at his 80th Birthday Celebration July 18,1998, who gave himself a gift by marrying Grace Machel, the former Mozambique First Lady on his birthday, I am inspired and encouraged by the celebration that was held yesterday in New York City and humbled by the invitation to yesterday's event from Motumisi Tawana, Ph.D.
In celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day, the South African Consulate General in New York presented a special screening Sunday, July 17th of "Mandela in America" at St. Mark's Church-in-the-
"Mandela in America"
https://youtu.be/
The work of NOSACONN and Damon Batiste has resulted in an array of celebrities, politicians and business people becoming educated about Africa and dispelling negative myths. From festivals to businesses to artists here are just a few connections of NOSACONN-New Orleans South Africa Connection as Batiste continues to orchestrate the idea of idea of Cultural Synergy and Social Cohesion: Steve Harvey; Kirk Franklin; Ruben Studdard; Yolanda Adams; Music Soulchild; Jon Batiste; Trombone Shorty Andrews; Christian Scott; Batiste Family; Batiste Fathers & Sons; Shaka Zulu of New Orleans; Donald Harrison; Glenn. David Andrews; Chaka Chan; Tamia; Angie Stone; Flotrey; O'Jays; Gabrielle Union; Migueal Nunez; City of New Orleans; City of Durban; Time Warner Inc; Essence Music Festival. South African Airways; Danno Peterson; Lion King Cast; Umjao; African Footprint; Jonathan Butler; Hugh Masakela and Mother Africa - Mariam Makeba; Ladysmith Black Mambazo; South African Embassy; City of Johannesburg;
See more about the culture, arts, and business development nonprofit NOSACONN at www.nosaconn.com.
https://tellevidz.com/
https://twitter.com/
Background:
NOSACONN's "Celebrate Africa Week, 'Essence of Africa' NOLA Edition, kicked off Tuesday, June 28th at the New Orleans Jazz Museum with a news conference and a performance by Louisiana Hall of Famer & David Batiste, Founder of the legendary "David and the Gladiators" and concluded on Tuesday, July 5th at First Pilgrim Baptist Church in the community. Ward was a key delegate at "Celebrate Africa Week" that connected New Orleans with dignitaries in Africa from Senegal, Cote d' Ivoire, Tanzania, Mozambique and South Africa. (https://www.prlog.org/
Highlights of NOSACONN's "Celebrate Africa Week, 'Essence of Africa' NOLA Edition" videotaped moments were captured by Bryant Johnson of LyfePULSE, inc.:
See more of NOSACONN's at ThePULSE New Orleans:
https://www.youtube.com/
https://www.prlog.org/
