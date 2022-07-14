 
News By Tag
* Nelson Mandela
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New Orleans
  Louisiana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2022
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
20191817161514

Follow on Google News

HAPPY BIRTHDAY! NOSACONN Salutes International Nelson Mandela Day

Damon Batiste of Nola's Royal Family of Music & Nosaconn-New Orleans South Africa Connection Salutes International Nelson Mandela Day, July 18, 2022 On Televidz.
By: Wright Enterprises www.wrightnow.biz
 
NEW ORLEANS - July 18, 2022 - PRLog -- Posted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises San Francisco~Dallas Community Spotlight~~~

Following a successful week of Celebrate Africa 'Essence of Africa' NOLA Edition, the NOSACONN  Founder highlights homage to Mandela via film screenings on the new platform "Televidz" and the New York South African Consulate screening of "Mandela in America."

Damon Batiste of NOLA's Royal Family of Music, an invited guest of the New York South Africa Consulate General  celebration of the birthday of the late South African President Nelson Mandela honors the late great leader with a special tribute screening of his films NOSACONN In South Africa" Produced in collaboration with the South African Broadcasting System; and "New Orleans Arts in Education" in Partnership, Aulnay, France with United Way of NOLA & the Urban League on the new streaming platform Televidz (https://tellevidz.com/live-stream/). Today's screening on South African President Nelson Mandela's actual birthday, July 18, continues the celebration that was held yesterday in New York, City.

As an added note Batiste's films were also screened during "Celebrate Africa Week, 'The Essence of Africa' NOLA Edition on July 4th & July 5th.  The City of New Orleans presented proclamations to  representatives from Senegal, Tanzania, Mozambique, South Africa and business delegates such as entertainment iconic leader Ernie Singleton and industrialist Lloyd Ward of Ward Holdings International founded with Martin W. Johnson.

"Having had the honor of meeting President Mandela at his 80th Birthday Celebration July 18,1998, who gave himself a gift by marrying Grace Machel, the former Mozambique First Lady on his birthday, I am inspired and encouraged by the celebration that was held yesterday in New York City  and humbled by the invitation to yesterday's event from Motumisi Tawana, Ph.D.

In celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day, the South African Consulate General in New York presented a special screening Sunday, July 17th of "Mandela in America" at St. Mark's Church-in-the-Bowery, 131 East 10th Street, New York, NY 1003.  The Nelson Mandela International Day  call to action is to "Take Action, Inspire Change, Make Every Day a Mandela Day with the theme: "Do what you can, with what you have, wherever you are."   For those who may have missed yesterday's event follow the links promoted by Batiste on Twitter.

"Mandela in America"

https://youtu.be/xMZ8l6jOanA



The work of NOSACONN and Damon Batiste has resulted in an array of celebrities, politicians and business people becoming educated about Africa and dispelling negative myths.  From festivals to businesses to artists here are just a few connections of NOSACONN-New Orleans South Africa Connection as Batiste continues to orchestrate the idea of idea of Cultural Synergy and Social Cohesion: Steve Harvey; Kirk Franklin; Ruben Studdard; Yolanda Adams; Music Soulchild; Jon Batiste; Trombone Shorty Andrews; Christian Scott; Batiste Family; Batiste Fathers & Sons; Shaka Zulu of New Orleans; Donald Harrison; Glenn. David Andrews; Chaka Chan; Tamia; Angie Stone; Flotrey; O'Jays; Gabrielle Union; Migueal Nunez; City of New Orleans; City of Durban; Time Warner Inc; Essence Music Festival. South African Airways; Danno Peterson; Lion King Cast; Umjao; African Footprint; Jonathan Butler; Hugh Masakela and Mother Africa - Mariam Makeba; Ladysmith Black Mambazo; South African Embassy; City of Johannesburg; Standard Bank; Sisol Oil Company among others.

See more about the culture, arts, and business development nonprofit NOSACONN at www.nosaconn.com.

https://tellevidz.com/live-stream/

https://twitter.com/wrightenternow/status/1548794247293403138.

Background:

NOSACONN's "Celebrate Africa Week, 'Essence of Africa' NOLA Edition, kicked off Tuesday, June 28th at the New Orleans Jazz Museum with a news conference and a performance by Louisiana Hall of Famer & David Batiste, Founder of the legendary "David and the Gladiators"  and concluded on Tuesday, July 5th at First Pilgrim Baptist Church in the community.  Ward was a key delegate at "Celebrate Africa Week"  that connected New Orleans with dignitaries in Africa from Senegal, Cote d' Ivoire,  Tanzania, Mozambique and South Africa. (https://www.prlog.org/12922870-nosaconn-celebrate-africa-week-essence-of-africa-nola-edition-kicks-off-week-of-celebration-during-the-essence-of-culture-festival.html# (http:///12922870-nosaconn-celebrate-africa-week-essence-of-africa-nola-edition-kicks-off-week-of-celebration-during-the-essence-of-culture-festival.html))

Highlights of  NOSACONN's "Celebrate Africa Week, 'Essence of Africa' NOLA Edition" videotaped moments were captured by Bryant Johnson of LyfePULSE, inc.:

See more of NOSACONN's at ThePULSE New Orleans:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Cu03_SkEmxaUbxFzG3JvQ/videos?view=0&sort=dd&shelf_id=0

https://www.prlog.org/12923754-batistes-nosaconn-live-streams-films-july-4th-business-in-africa-prosperity-panel-july-5th.html (http:///12923754-batistes-nosaconn-live-streams-films-july-4th-business-in-africa-prosperity-panel-july-5th.html)

-30-

Contact
Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz
***@wrightnow.biz
End
Email:***@wrightnow.biz Email Verified
Tags:Nelson Mandela
Industry:Arts
Location:New Orleans - Louisiana - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wright Enterprises News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Jul 18, 2022 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share