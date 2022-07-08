News By Tag
DPC LABS Announces Newest Advisors WNBA's Linnae Harper and Managing Director of PPL Strategy Evan
By: DPC Labs
Meet Linnae Harper
Linnae Harper is a former WNBA point guard having played for the Minnesota Linx and Chicago Sky. Currently, Harper is a USA National team player with a passion for sports, entrepreneurship, and serving her community.
Harper played for Ohio State and Kentucky during her college career, and she graduated from Whitney Young High School in Chicago, Illinois. She has played on seven different USA Basketball teams in the Americas and world competitions.
"I feel honored to have my own digital player card and also to be a part of the DPC organization to help build the athlete community across the world," Harper says.
In 2019, Harper launched her foundation, That Harper Kid, which aims to help underprivileged children in her hometown of Chicago achieve their dreams. Harper's goal is to ensure that a lack of support, resources, or opportunities will never stand between children and their bright, prosperous futures.
"Unity is important for growth, change, and the future of our younger athletes. Our kids under That Harper Kid NFP will be educated on the importance of DPC and digital marketing," says Harper.
Meet Evan Shirreffs
Evan Shirreffs is Managing Director of PPL Strategy, a Web3 strategy firm focused on the intersection of traditional industries with blockchain through NFTs and token ecosystem implementation. As a firm, PPL Strategy focuses on sports, entertainment, real estate, arts, and charity projects.
Shirreffs's passion is for community building, acquisition, and retention strategies. In college, Shirreffs played quarterback for the University of Miami (FL) and the University of North Carolina Charlotte. He also works with the UNC Charlotte Niner Varsity Club as a board member and liaison between sports alumni and school administration.
Before working for PPL Strategy, Shirreffs entered the Web3 space as Head of Business Development with an NFT and token verification firm focused on ticketing solutions for events, merchandise redemption, and digital community server authentication. Shirreffs worked with some of the top projects in the NFT space as demand grew through 2021.
Shirreffs aims to align his Web3 acumen and robust business and athlete network with DPC's ambitious initiatives for scale.
DPC Labs is pleased to welcome both Harper and Shirreffs to the team.
More on DPC Labs
DPC Labs is a digital player card platform for all athletes of all genders and sports. As one of the most dynamic NFT ecosystems for sports enthusiasts and NFT collectors, DPC Labs offers the chance to buy, sell, trade, and hold NFTs, which are a new form of unique athlete memorabilia, while receiving long-term benefits, incentives, giveaways, and opportunities for real-life engagements with athletes.
All athletes are welcome to create a digital player card of themselves with DPC Labs, whether the athlete is a high school freshman track runner, an NBA star, or an adult hobbyist. A digital player card allows the creator access into Web3.
DPC Labs is expanding with the aim of diversifying its cardholders and card creators into all sports. With the expansion of the cryptocurrency market and new blockchain networks, DPC Labs is excited to break barriers with its unique platform.
"We are more than excited to bring on our two newest advisors and expand the reach of DPC. Our goal is to establish ourselves as one of the largest sports communities in the world to help all athletes understand the importance of web3 technology and owning their moment," Daniel Pardo, CEO.
To learn more about DPC Labs, please visit- http://www.dpc-
