Tarps Now® Releases New Guide Focused on Uses of Poly Tarps
New Guide Helps Consumers make Informed Decisions when selecting Poly Tarp Applications
By: Tarps Now, Inc.
Constructed with outer layers of Polyethylene (PE) sheets sandwiching a woven layer of mesh fabric, Poly Traps use Polyethylene resin, a thermoplastic polymer made from ethylene gas that is the most produced plastic used throughout the world. Besides Tarps, Polyethylene is the same material used for cable, piping, containers, and countless other plastic consumer products.
Poly Tarps help cover and protect supplies, equipment, and people along with dividing space and helping better utilize space. In addition to the common protective benefits, there are many creative, safe, and fun uses for Poly Tarps.
Examples include:
- Tent Covers
- Temporary Shelters
- Picnic Covering
- Ground Coverings
- Slip and Slide Tracks
- Block Winds
- Kids Forts
- Sleeping Bags
- Emergency Blanket or Wraps
- Stretcher/Gurney
- Ponchos
- Hammocks
- Backpacks
- Totes
- Drag Heavy Items
- Catch Rainwater
- Emergency Boat Sails
- Boat Creations
- Protect Plants in Cold Snaps
- Catch All for landscaping, art, crafts, cleanup
- Pet liner for furniture and automobiles
- Vehicle Lining
- Billboards and Banners
Product Information:
https://www.tarpsnow.com/
About Tarps Now®
Tarps Now® features an extensive online catalog of heavy duty tarps, canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Now® has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.
