Damon Batiste's NOSACONN To Be Honored By Cutting Edge Conference for Community Service

Capping off the Celebrate Africa Week 'Essence of Africa' NOLA Edition and with over 82 trips to Africa, the founder of NOSACONN (New Orleans South Africa Connection), Damon Batiste is being honored Saturday, July 9th for his community service work.

By: Wright Enterprises www.wrightnow.biz